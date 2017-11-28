Fearless predictions: Hornets getting rest will be big, even if Kemba Walker is out

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Toronto Raptors:
1. You’ll see lots more of Malik Monk
Kemba Walker didn’t practice the past two days and is listed as doubtful. If Walker doesn’t play, Michael Carter-Williams starts. That means plenty of minutes for Monk as backup point guard
2. DeRozan-MKG
It’s logical that Hornets defensive stopper Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will guard DeMar DeRozan, one of the NBA’s top mid-range scorers.
3. Batum all over the place
If Walker is out, Nic Batum will have to play that much bigger a role as a facilitator.
4. No excuse for a tired performance
The Hornets looked worn out at home Saturday, getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday, they play on three days rest.
5. Hornets 103, Raptors 100
A hunch that the time off will be worth a road victory, which hasn’t been common this season.
Hornets at Raptors
Where:
Air Canada Centre
When:
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
