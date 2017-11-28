Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is one of the NBA’s best mid-range scorers. Though he’s not a big 3-point threat, he shoots 47 percent from the field.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Hornets getting rest will be big, even if Kemba Walker is out

By Rick Bonnell

November 28, 2017 02:20 PM

Five fearless predictions for Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Toronto Raptors:

1. You’ll see lots more of Malik Monk

Kemba Walker didn’t practice the past two days and is listed as doubtful. If Walker doesn’t play, Michael Carter-Williams starts. That means plenty of minutes for Monk as backup point guard

2. DeRozan-MKG

It’s logical that Hornets defensive stopper Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will guard DeMar DeRozan, one of the NBA’s top mid-range scorers.

3. Batum all over the place

If Walker is out, Nic Batum will have to play that much bigger a role as a facilitator.

4. No excuse for a tired performance

The Hornets looked worn out at home Saturday, getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday, they play on three days rest.

5. Hornets 103, Raptors 100

A hunch that the time off will be worth a road victory, which hasn’t been common this season.

Hornets at Raptors

Where:

Air Canada Centre

When:

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

