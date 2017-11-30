Fearless predictions: South Beach not best place to rediscover focus

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Miami Heat:
1. Another bad night if Kemba Walker is still out
Heat point guard Goran Dragic was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
2. Old-school centers
If Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside plays (he has a left knee injury), the matchup with Dwight Howard will be a fun flashback to what true low-post big men used to be in the NBA.
3. South Florida distractions
Coach Steve Clifford expressed shock and disappointment in his team’s readiness in Toronto. An off night in South Beach can be bad for focus, but the Hornets have won two of the past four in Miami.
4. A bounce back for Michael Carter-Williams
He wasn’t signed for his offense, but shooting 1-of-10 just isn’t acceptable from an NBA veteran.
5. Heat 110, Hornets 102
They’ll need a big turnaround in next week’s homestand at Spectrum Center.
Hornets at Heat
Where:
American Airlines Arena
When:
Friday, 8 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
