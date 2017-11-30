Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (center) was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: South Beach not best place to rediscover focus

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

November 30, 2017 05:24 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Miami Heat:

1. Another bad night if Kemba Walker is still out

Heat point guard Goran Dragic was just named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

2. Old-school centers

If Gastonia’s Hassan Whiteside plays (he has a left knee injury), the matchup with Dwight Howard will be a fun flashback to what true low-post big men used to be in the NBA.

3. South Florida distractions

Coach Steve Clifford expressed shock and disappointment in his team’s readiness in Toronto. An off night in South Beach can be bad for focus, but the Hornets have won two of the past four in Miami.

4. A bounce back for Michael Carter-Williams

He wasn’t signed for his offense, but shooting 1-of-10 just isn’t acceptable from an NBA veteran.

5. Heat 110, Hornets 102

They’ll need a big turnaround in next week’s homestand at Spectrum Center.

Hornets at Heat

Where:

American Airlines Arena

When:

Friday, 8 p.m.

TV/Radio:

Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

