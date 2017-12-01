A slew of turnovers leads to Charlotte Hornets’ fourth straight loss

The Miami Heat assembled a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to put away the Charlotte Hornets 105-100 at American Airlines Arena Friday.
The loss was the Hornets’ fourth in a row, dropping them to 8-13. This was also the Hornets’ 10th loss in 11 road games this season.
Hornets center Dwight Howard tied a franchise record with nine turnovers. Howard sat most of the second half after committing his fifth foul midway through the third quarter. This game was turnover-filled; the Hornets committed 22, the Heat 25.
Josh Richardson scored 26 for the Heat. Marvin Williams scored 16 for the Hornets, who had seven players score 10 or more points.
Never miss a local story.
With Howard in foul trouble, reserve Hornets center Cody Zeller played a season-high 31 minutes, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds.
Three who mattered
Richardson: He hit nine of his first 10 from the field.
Williams: He made six of his first seven shots from the field, including two of three from 3-point range.
Dion Waiters: He made four 3-pointers, including a huge one in the last two minutes.
Observations
▪ The Hornets got off to a great start, leading 16-1 in this game, only to trail at halftime. A big factor in that lost lead: Fifteen first-quarter turnovers.
▪ Hornets leading scorer Kemba Walker missed his second consecutive game with a sore left shoulder. By not playing Walker Friday, he will now have until Monday to recover (a home game against the Orlando Magic).
▪ The Heat played without center Hassan Whiteside, who grew up in Gastonia. With Whiteside (knee) out, the Heat started rookie Bam Adebayo, who played at Kentucky with the Hornets’ Malik Monk.
▪ Howard had a big advantage during much of the first half, matched against Heat big man Kelly Olynyk. However, Howard committed three first-half fouls, then two more in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.
▪ Hornets guard-forward Jeremy Lamb was able to play, after being listed as questionable with bursitis in his left knee.
Worth mentioning
▪ After back-to-back road games, the Hornets play their next four at Spectrum Center, and eight of their next 10 at home.
▪ Every Hornets starter reached double-figures scoring in the first three quarters.
▪ The Heat entered this game with a 4-5 home record.
Report card
C+ OFFENSE: Turnovers were a constant problem, particularly in the first half.
B DEFENSE: The way the Hornets have given up points of late, this was a solid effort.
C COACHING: The effort was much better than in Toronto, particuarly to start the game, but this team can’t overcome committing that many turnovers.
Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell
Comments