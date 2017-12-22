Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker, left, did not show symptoms of a concussion but will be re-evaluated Saturday after hitting his head late in Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Hit on head, Hornets’ Kemba Walker shows no signs of concussion but more tests await

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 11:55 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 11:58 PM

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker did not show symptoms of a concussion after hitting his head in the fourth quarter of Friday’s road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Walker will be re-evaluated in Charlotte Saturday. In some cases, concussion symptoms do not appear immediately following a head injury, but materialize later.

Walker had his best game recently, scoring a game-high 32 points. He made four of his nine 3-point attempts.

Walker was injured late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s 109-104 loss, the Hornets’ fifth defeat in their last six games. Walker went to the bench, then was taken to the training room before the game’s end for further medical evaluation. A physician examined him postgame before the team flew back to Charlotte.

Walker was already managing multiple injuries; he has been treated for a shoulder injury that cost him two game appearances and more recently a strained left wrist that appeared to impede his shooting.

Walker was the second Hornets starter to leave Friday’s game with injury. Early in the first quarter, center Dwight Howard suffered a dislocated finger. He played only four minutes due to that injury.

The Hornets play the Bucks again Saturday, at Spectrum Center. They then have three days off from games for Christmas before a Wednesday home game against the Boston Celtics.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129; Twitter: @rick_bonnell

