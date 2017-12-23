With strong performance off the bench, Charlotte Hornets edge Milwaukee Bucks

Retiring York County judge: 'I have learned a lot about human nature'

16th Circuit Judge John Hayes will retire on Dec. 31 after serving 26 years as a judge in York County. Hayes, a lawyer since 1971, took the bench in 1991 as resident judge for York and Union counties. Hayes said during his time as judge, he has "learned a lot about human nature" and that sending people to prison is the hardest part of the job.