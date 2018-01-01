The Sacramento Kings' Garrett Temple (17) got a boost to his NBA career during a stint in Charlotte.
The Sacramento Kings' Garrett Temple (17) got a boost to his NBA career during a stint in Charlotte. Hector Amezcua TNS
The Sacramento Kings' Garrett Temple (17) got a boost to his NBA career during a stint in Charlotte. Hector Amezcua TNS

Charlotte Hornets

Fearless predictions: Hornets clinch at least a split on 4-game trip

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

January 01, 2018 08:01 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Tuesday’s Charlotte Hornets game at the Sacramento Kings:

1. Don’t stay up late looking for the rookies

Kings lottery pick De’Aaron Fox is out with a quad injury, and Duke’s Harry Giles is still out with knee rehab.

2. Kemba will get some serious resistance

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For whatever reason, George Hill has always performed well against All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. Hill is the only real stabilizing force on the Kings.

3. That other LSU guy

Tyrus Thomas might have never worked out in Charlotte, but his lesser-known college teammate, Garrett Temple, has assembled a solid NBA career. Temple established himself early on in Charlotte.

4. That’s a fact, Zach

Zach Randolph moved his variety of old-school post moves from Memphis to Sacramento. In an age of stretch-4s, he goes against the grain.

5. Hornets 105, Kings 98

Win this one, and the Hornets have at least a split in the four-game West Coast trip.

Hornets at Kings

Where: Golden One Center

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

    The Men's Warming Center in Rock Hill is seeing record numbers of men seeking a hot meal and warm place to sleep. Emily Sutton, pastor for Bethel United Methodist Church for six years, said the number of men staying at the shelter has dramatically increased. Shelter organizers said the center needs donations and volunteers.

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter 1:37

Record number of men seeking warm beds, meals at Rock Hill shelter
How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win 0:59

How Adam Pickett stepped up for Winthrop basketball during its Dec. 30, 2017 win
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point 2:04

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey previews Big South opener against High Point

View More Video