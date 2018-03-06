Charlotte Hornets drop 4th straight in loss to 76ers; MKG ejected

Do NBA players still hit a wall seven seasons into their careers?
Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker struggled greatly Tuesday, missing his first seven shots and having little impact in a 128-114 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. This was the Hornets’ fourth consecutive defeat, the previous three on the road against the Sixers, the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors.
Hornets center Dwight Howard scored a season-high 30 points. Walker had a season-low five points, making one of his nine shots from the field and all five from 3-point range.
The Hornets (28-37) are running out of anything but a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The 76ers improved to 35-28.
The Hornets suffered a key loss in the first half, when small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was ejected by officials for the first time in his six-season NBA career. That limited the Hornets in their options to guard Sixers rookie-of-the-year candidate Ben Simmons (16 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds)
Walker missed his first eight shots before making a pull-up jump shot over 76ers center Joel Embiid with about eight minutes left.
Three who mattered
Simmons: He is somewhat LeBron-like, with point guard skills in a power forward’s body.
Howard: He did a solid job against Embiid, after struggling Sunday in Toronto.
Robert Covington: An under-publicized factor in the 76ers’ improvement.
Observations
▪ The Hornets are waiting on a decision whether reserve point guard Michael Carter-Williams will have surgery on his left shoulder, which would end his season. Carter-Williams suffered a serious sprain in the first half of Sunday’s loss in Toronto. He played in the second half with a brace on the joint, but was ruled out of Tuesday’s game, and is seeking additional medical opinion.
▪ With Carter-Williams out, rookie Malik Monk became the Hornets’ backup point guard. Julyan Stone was on the active roster as the Hornets’ third point guard option, and the Hornets called up Marcus Paige from the Greensboro Swarm, but he was not on the active roster.
▪ Hornets power forward Marvin Williams played (and started), despite missing shootaround with a migraine headache.
▪ Backup center Cody Zeller, who missed two games last week, said he was told in the recovery process from left knee surgery that he might experience the sort of swelling he had intermittently the rest of the season.
▪ With Kidd-Gilchrist out, Treveon Graham started the second half at small forward.
Worth mentioning
▪ Howard was charged with his 14th technical foul, two away from an automatic one-game suspension.
▪ Howard hit a 3-pointer from 30 feet at the half.
▪ Former 76ers superstar Allen Iverson was at the game, as was Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.
Report card
B OFFENSE: Howard’s scoring in the lane somewhat compensated for such an uncommonly off night for Walker.
F DEFENSE: Simmons’ dribble-penetration was again a big problem, and the 76ers had plenty of wide-open 3-pointers.
C- COACHING: Not much flexibility for adjustments in this one, after Kidd-Gilchrist was ejected and Walker was uncharacteristically missing so many shots.
76ERS 128, HORNETS 114
Philadelphia
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Covington
30:04
7-11
3-3
4
2
2
22
Saric
28:03
7-11
1-2
5
3
2
19
Embiid
28:47
8-16
2-2
5
4
4
18
Redick
23:35
4-8
3-4
2
2
2
14
Simmons
32:55
8-9
0-0
8
13
1
16
Belinelli
28:17
4-9
2-2
4
3
1
11
McConnell
24:09
4-7
0-0
2
5
1
8
Ilyasova
23:36
4-7
1-2
6
1
3
11
Johnson
12:31
3-4
0-0
5
2
3
7
Holmes
3:03
0-3
0-0
2
0
1
0
Luwawu-Cabarrot
3:03
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Anderson
1:57
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
50-87
12-15
44
35
20
128
Percentages: FG .575, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-33, .485 (Covington 5-9, Saric 4-7, Redick 3-5, Ilyasova 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Belinelli 1-5, Embiid 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 14 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Covington 2, Embiid, Ilyasova). Turnovers: 14 (Embiid 3, Redick 3, Belinelli 2, Ilyasova 2, Covington, Johnson, Saric, Simmons). Steals: 6 (Covington 2, McConnell 2, Belinelli, Johnson). Technical Fouls: Embiid, 8:24 third; coach 76ers (Defensive three second), 4:34 third.
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
14:00
1-2
3-4
2
1
0
5
Williams
23:54
4-10
0-0
5
1
0
11
Howard
30:20
12-17
5-7
6
0
2
30
Batum
31:26
3-5
4-4
4
10
0
12
Walker
34:45
1-9
3-6
3
7
2
5
Graham
24:52
5-9
1-2
1
1
4
12
Kaminsky
20:44
4-9
2-2
2
0
2
11
Lamb
17:58
3-5
2-2
2
3
0
10
Monk
15:37
3-10
2-2
2
2
2
9
Zeller
14:18
4-4
0-0
3
1
0
8
Bacon
5:22
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Stone
3:22
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Hernangomez
3:22
0-0
1-2
1
0
0
1
Totals
240:00
40-80
23-31
33
26
12
114
Percentages: FG .500, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Williams 3-7, Lamb 2-2, Batum 2-3, Howard 1-1, Kaminsky 1-2, Graham 1-3, Monk 1-6, Walker 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 3, Hernangomez, Walker). Turnovers: 10 (Batum 3, Howard 3, Walker 2, Kaminsky, Monk). Steals: 7 (Lamb 2, Batum, Howard, Kaminsky, Monk, Williams). Technical Fouls: Kidd-Gilchrist, 3:52 second; Kidd-Gilchrist, 3:52 second; Howard, 2:00 second.
Philadelphia
32
39
30
27
—
128
Charlotte
29
30
32
23
—
114
Att.—15,600 (19,077). T—2:11.
Officials—Tom Washington, Justin Van Duyne, Pat Fraher
