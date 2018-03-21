Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) finished Wednesday’s 111-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and forward Quincy Acy (13) with 32 points and a franchise record 30 rebounds.
Hornets’ Dwight Howard leads big rally with a feat NBA hasn’t seen since 2010

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

March 21, 2018 10:59 PM

Dwight Howard obliterated the Charlotte Hornets’ single-game record for rebounding Wednesday, and in doing so led his team to a huge comeback victory.

Howard finished with a career-high 30 rebounds – breaking the Charlotte NBA record by five – in a 111-105 road victory over the Brookly Nets. Howard finished with 32 points and 30 boards. The Hornets recovered from a 23-point deficit for this victory.

Howard had the NBA’s first game with at least 30 points and 30 rebounds since Kevin Love, then with Minnesota, had 31 points and 31 rebounds against the New York Knicks on Nov. 12, 2010.

It was the 132nd time in NBA history the feat has been accomplished. Wilt Chamberlain did it 103 times.

Appropriately, Howard grabbed a rebound to close out this game in the final seconds, then hitting two free throws. Point guard Kemba Walker (24 points, six assists and five rebounds) put the Hornets ahead with about 24 seconds left, on a spinning drive for a layup and a resulting free throw.

The previous Charlotte single-game rebounding record was held by Emeka Okafor, the first draft pick of the then-Charlotte Bobcats. Okafor had 25 rebounds in an overtime game in the 2006-07 season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard, in his 14th NBA season, came to the Hornets in June in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He has a long relationship with coach Steve Clifford, who was an assistant when Howard played previously for the Orlando Magic and Lakers. There was nothing about Howard’s prolific night that surprised Clifford.

“Actually, not by the numbers, but I’ve seen him do that when he was younger weekly, (even) nightly,” Clifford said on the Hornets’ post-game telecast. “I’ve seen him amazingly dominate games.”

Late in the game, Howard – a future Hall of Famer – turned to Nets forward Quincy Acy and asked him not to mess with history.

“When I had 29 (rebounds) I told Acy, ‘Man, I’m not selfish, but if I get a chance to get a rebound, please don’t foul me.’” Howard said on television. “I got it. I’m thankful.”

The Hornets completed a five-game road trip. They play the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center Thursday night.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

HORNETS 111, NETS 105

Charlotte

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kidd-Gilchrist

20:58

2-5

5-6

4

0

1

9

Williams

22:08

0-6

0-0

2

1

1

0

Howard

34:02

10-17

12-21

30

1

3

32

Lamb

32:29

8-13

0-0

7

2

4

17

Walker

37:29

6-25

11-11

5

6

1

24

Bacon

27:50

3-7

0-0

6

0

1

6

Kaminsky

25:51

4-10

3-3

4

3

4

11

Monk

16:53

1-7

2-2

3

5

0

5

Hernangomez

13:58

1-3

3-4

7

0

1

5

Graham

8:20

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Totals

240:00

36-94

36-47

68

18

16

111

Percentages: FG .383, FT .766. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Lamb 1-2, Monk 1-4, Walker 1-5, Kaminsky 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Kidd-Gilchrist, Lamb). Turnovers: 13 (Howard 6, Bacon 2, Lamb 2, Monk 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 3 (Walker 2, Williams). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 8:00 second; Howard, 10:48 third.

Brooklyn

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Carroll

29:23

4-14

2-6

6

1

4

11

Hollis-Jefferson

30:53

5-13

3-4

5

3

6

13

Allen

25:36

3-4

0-0

9

0

6

6

Crabbe

28:32

3-8

1-1

5

2

5

9

Russell

28:17

7-17

3-4

4

5

2

19

LeVert

26:50

6-15

0-1

5

4

5

14

Dinwiddie

24:10

4-7

3-3

2

2

2

13

Harris

23:55

4-9

2-2

6

3

1

11

Acy

22:24

3-6

0-0

4

2

5

9

Totals

240:00

39-93

14-21

46

22

36

105

Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Acy 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-4, LeVert 2-4, Crabbe 2-5, Russell 2-5, Harris 1-4, Carroll 1-8, Allen 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 11 (Allen 4, Acy 2, Crabbe 2, Harris, Hollis-Jefferson, Russell). Turnovers: 12 (Hollis-Jefferson 3, Allen 2, Russell 2, Acy, Carroll, Crabbe, Dinwiddie, LeVert). Steals: 6 (Hollis-Jefferson 3, Harris 2, LeVert).

Charlotte

22

21

32

36

111

Brooklyn

34

28

25

18

105

Att.—10,231 (17,732). T—2:25.

Officials—Gary Zielinski, Lauren Holtkamp, Bill Spooner

