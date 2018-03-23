Who are the greatest players in Charlotte NBA history? Here are 6 to consider.

In alphabetical order and years having played in Charlotte, here are six nominees for “Greatest player in Charlotte NBA history:”

Muggsy Bogues (1988-98)

Accomplishments: Went from shortest drafted player in NBA history at 5-foot-3 to still the Hornets’ all-time leader in assists (5,557). Emotional leader of teams that starred Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson.

Dell Curry (1988-98)

Accomplishments: A career 40.5 percent shooter from 3-point range. Went from being exposed in the expansion draft to a franchise foundation for his outside shooting.

Larry Johnson (1991-1996)

Accomplishments: Rookie of the year in 1991. Two-time All-Star and second-team All-NBA in 1993. Defined the point-forward concept, as the ball-handler in an end-of-quarter play nicknamed for his hometown of “Dallas.”

Alonzo Mourning (1992-95)

Accomplishments: Averaged 21.3 points and shot 51 percent from the field. ...Hit the winning shot against the Boston Celtics in the Hornets’ first-ever playoff series in 1993..

Glen Rice (1995-99)

Accomplishments: Averaged 23.5 points and shot 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range. ...All-Star Game MVP. Best player on back-to-back teams that won 50 or more games.

Kemba Walker (2011-present)

Accomplishments: Two-time All-Star. Franchise leader in career 3-pointers made, about to become all-time leading scorer.