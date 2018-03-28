LeBron James on tying Michael Jordan’s record against Hornets

LeBron James tied Michael Jordan’s 866-game record of scoring at least 10 points in Cleveland’s Wednesday night win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Brendan Marks
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

Latest News

Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

ACC

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Latest News

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."