Kemba Walker becomes Hornets' all-time leader in points

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Jeff Siner
Nafo girls soccer vs Northwestern

The Falcons of Nation Ford High in Fort Mill, South Carolina, came into the match up with Northwestern with a 4-4 overall record on the season, but was looking to make a statement against the Trojans.

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

ACC

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.

The 'no's' take the vote in Indian Land

Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."