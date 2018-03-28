Kemba Walker becomes Hornets' all-time leader in points
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
Many South Carolinians may have been concerned after President Trump announced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill said he was originally opposed to the proposed tariffs, but has come around to the idea.
Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering."
Southern Sugar on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina is another example of the resurgence of the town's downtown area. The Restaurant features baked goods, coffee, wine, craft beer and brunch. One of the owners is a Fort Mill High graduate.
The Fort Mill Area Moose Lodge fingerprinted and photographed children and senior adults Sunday and handed over the information to family members. The information is meant to aid law enforcement if a child or a vulnerable adult is missing.
York County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Buddy Brown threw out the first pitch Saturday at the York County Athletic Association's little league season kickoff. Brown was injured in January during a domestic violence call that turned into a shootout.