Should Steve Clifford return as Charlotte Hornets coach next season?

I went to see “A Quiet Place” Saturday night. It was outstanding.
Then I went to see its sequel – the Charlotte Hornets’ home finale – Sunday afternoon. It was not outstanding.
But the Spectrum Center certainly was a quiet place, especially when the Hornets fans filed out after yet another loss.
At a time when the best teams in the NBA – and even the pretty good teams in the NBA – are gearing up for playoff basketball, the Hornets are winding their season down. A year after going 36-46, they are now 35-46 with one more game to go after losing 123-117 to Indiana Sunday.
Which brings us to today’s question: Should Steve Clifford return as the Hornets’ coach for a sixth season?
Let me answer it this way: I hope he does, but I bet he won’t.
New general manager Mitch Kupchak – whose welcoming press conference will be held very soon, I’m told – will probably want his own guy as coach. Team owner Michael Jordan hates to lose but has done an awful lot of it. He may well be ready for a change at coach, too, in addition to the one already made at GM.
And if Clifford does get fired, he will understand. As he told the Observer in an exclusive interview Sunday: “Listen, the NBA is about winning, period. You can’t worry about that (job security). That’s just part of it. … I’ve been fired a few times already.”
Clifford has squeezed a lot of juice out of the Hornets for five years. Charlotte’s NBA franchise made the playoffs only once in the 10 previous seasons before Clifford got there. He has directed the Hornets into the postseason two times in five seasons, and a 40 percent playoff rate is a lot better than a 10 percent rate.
Clifford said Sunday he just wants these Hornets to finish the season in a manner that was “prideful and professional,” and those two words could describe Clifford’s interactions with just about everyone during his five seasons in Charlotte.
Still, the Hornets this season have appeared to be misguided and particularly deficient on defense. That’s troubling – especially considering Clifford’s reputation as a stout defensive coach and the Hornets’ expensive acquisition of rim protector Dwight Howard. Howard has been durable and has put up big numbers all year. But he seems lost in many high pick-and-roll situations, can’t defend as well against today’s “five-out” NBA offenses and has made absolutely no difference to the Hornets’ win-loss bottom line.
Clifford is very honest. When I asked him about the team's defensive woes in general, he included this sentence in his answer: “Frankly, we do play a number of guys who are just not good defenders.”
As for what else has gone wrong this season, Clifford said: “In essence…. Offensively, we are not far in my opinion from where I hoped we would be. I was expecting top 10 to 12 (in points per possession), and we’re like 13 or 14. … It’s the defense. I thought we could be a dominant defensive team — and we’re not even close. As we sit here today, we’re 16th or 17th on defense. It’s been our worst defensive team.”
This makes you wonder if too many of the Hornets players have just checked out on Clifford.
The Hornets gave up so many layups to Indiana Sunday that the Pacers shot 64 percent in the first half and scored 70 points without even seeming to try very hard. Howard had three fouls in the first nine minutes. The best moment of the entire afternoon was during a timeout, when the big scoreboard played a hilarious video of various Hornets players rapping the words to the children’s board book “Llama Llama Red Pajama.”
Kudos to whomever put that video together – too bad the Hornets themselves don’t have the same high production values. This has been a lost season for a team that Kupchak won’t be able to remake in a hurry because he is stuck with some unattractive, very expensive long-term contracts.
I would advocate keeping Clifford around for the last year on his own contract and seeing if he can be part of the solution. He knows the players’ games intimately and he still holds the respect of the locker room. He has helped Kemba Walker become an All-Star. He hasn’t suddenly forgotten how to coach.
But I get the other side of this argument. Clifford’s most recent two Hornets teams have finished at least 10 games below .500. In a league where everything is based on wins above all else, that’s bad. And since Kupchak and Jordan can’t fire most of the Charlotte players underperforming their contracts – they would have to pay them and count them on the salary cap regardless – the head coach is an easy target.
Clifford will be OK either way. A year off from a very stressful profession wouldn’t be the worst thing for a guy who has had some health problems. He would land another assistant or head-coaching job eventually. And if Sunday was his last game as the Hornets head coach, it’s been a relatively good run.
For the Hornets, though, no matter who is the head coach next season, a lot has to change.
Because when your arena is a quiet place in mid-April, that’s a major problem. And no amount of llamas in red pajamas can disguise that.
Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140
