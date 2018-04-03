Your Charlotte Hornets questions: Big changes this summer or in a year?

How long before the Charlotte Hornets can make some significant changes to get out of their current rut?
That sums up the general tone of several questions I received from fans for this week’s mailbag. How long a makeover might take is understandably just as much of a concern as what nature that makeover might take.
With that in mind, your questions:
Q: With most of the roster under contract for next season, but so much salary coming off the books after that, do you think the new front office will tread water for another season with the current roster before making a big splash in free agency (which could include Kemba Walker)?
A: Several topics in that question, and they’re all important. So…
It’s going to be challenging to make major changes this summer. As you referenced, there are six players with guaranteed salaries, each making at least $12 million next season. After that, Dwight Howard (nearly $24 million) and Walker ($12 million) become free agents. However, Nic Batum, Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each has a contract that extends beyond next season.
When you say “make a big splash in free agency,” I’m not sure you can count on Charlotte to be a prime free-agent destination in the summer of 2019, regardless of available cap space. Trades and drafting are more reliable routes to acquiring talent.
Regarding Walker, I think asking him his priorities way in advance of him reaching unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2019, and acting on that, is crucial. The worst of all alternatives would be losing him in free agency for no compensation.
Q: You’ve said we would probably have to take back a bad contract to trade Williams, Howard or Batum. Could you see the Hornets trying this for Chandler Parsons or Kent Bazemore?
A: Parsons and Bazemore each has a contract similar to Batum’s in terms of salary. Batum’s goes one season longer than either one (he makes about $27 million in the 2020-21 season). If you’re trading Batum for either one, you are doing so primarily to shorten your financial obligation.
That’s a cap-management decision more than a basketball decision. Nothing wrong with that, but that would be the primary motivation.
Q: Who do you think is more tradeable, Howard or Batum? To me, it seems like Nic’s game doesn’t flow well with Dwight’s the way it did with Cody Zeller.
A: That’s a great question because the circumstances contrast so dramatically. Howard has one season left. The expiring nature of the obligation might make him moveable, even at $23.8 million. Batum is younger (29, versus 32) and his skill set probably fits into more situations. However, the fact that he’s owed about $75 million more makes him hard to move.
Howard might be the slightly more tradeable of the two, but either way, you’d have to take back a lot of salary off another roster that represents players the other team isn’t excited about retaining.
I do agree Batum and Zeller play off each other more effectively than Batum and Howard. Maybe Batum and Howard will get another chance next preseason to get on the same page.
Q: Would you advocate changes in the starting lineup, based on this season’s disappointing finish?
A: I wouldn’t have a problem with trying Frank Kaminsky as the starting power forward and Marvin Williams coming off the bench. Williams would be fine either way, and it might be useful in assessing Kaminsky’s long-term value.
However, that swap wouldn’t change much. Regardless of which one starts, Williams and Kaminsky would play roughly the same number of minutes and both might be on the court at the end of a close game. I’d be wary of cutting back Williams’ role much because his savvy – the most cerebral player on this roster – is important to team defense.
Q: What role do you see Malik Monk and Willy Hernangomez having next season?
A: Bigger roles, but probably not dramatically bigger ones, and that applies to Dwayne Bacon, too. Close as the Hornets are to the luxury-tax threshold, they are not going to have a lot of flexibility to sign complementary free agents. Also, re-signing Treveon Graham might be problematic. So Monk, Bacon and Hernangomez all will have opportunity for steady minutes.
Q: If you could pick one player, who is not an All-Star or rookie, to plug into this Hornets roster, who would it be?
A: Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon. He’s 6-foot-9 and 22. That’s good positional size and young enough that his best NBA seasons should be ahead of him. He’s having a career season averaging 18 points and 8.3 rebounds and he’s shooting a career-best 34 percent from 3-point range, a major jump from his prior three NBA seasons.
Now, here’s the qualifier: Somebody has to post statistics on a bad team. Is Gordon a great prospect stuck on a bad roster or just fortunate to have attention-grabbing numbers?
Gordon would cost a fortune, and the Hornets are in no position to get into a bidding war for any player. But that wasn't part of your question.
