Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker received a major honor Friday

Two-time Charlotte Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker is one of 35 NBA players receiving invitations to the U.S. National Team mini-camp July 25-27 in Las Vegas.
This is the start of the process to select the 12-member team representing the United States in the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Olympics.
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will serve as coach for the next World Cup-Olympics cycle, succeeding Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Among other players in the pool with Carolinas ties: Stephen Curry (Davidson), Harrison Barnes (North Carolina), Kyrie Irving (Duke) and John Wall (Raleigh).
