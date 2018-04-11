Hornets Coach Clifford talked about team's lack of spirit

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday.
Highlights from the April 10, 2018 boys’ soccer meeting between rivals Northwestern and Rock Hill, newly christened the “Cherry Road Classico.” Hear from coaches Cesar Robles and Dom Wren and goalscorer Carson Guest.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
Congressional candidate Archie Parnell, one of 4 seeking the Democratic nomination for the 5th District House race in November, released a video criticizing GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, who displayed a gun in Rock Hill Friday.
Anna and Jessica Brewer have helped set new standards for track and field at Fort Mill High. The twins are nearing the end of their high school careers and are now trying to decide where each will compete in college. It could mean splitting up.
Alan Stevens came off the bench to deliver a game-winning two-run double for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill on Monday, April 9, 2018. Hear from Stevens, Fort Mill coach Travis Collier and check out highlights from the Region 4-5A game.
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman defended taking out a gun at a meeting with constituents last week. Norman said he didn't break any laws. Officials from the S.C. Democratic Party said they have asked the state law enforcement division to investigate.
The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, South Carolina held an open house at the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park April 7, 2018. It was a rainy days, but that didn't scare off folks who wanted to experience it and consider a membership.