Howard and Batum try to find a way

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.
Surratt talks about the benefits of Spring football practice at North Carolina and the competition for the starting quarterback position following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
New homes, apartments and hotels are planned in York County, largely in the Fort Mill and Lake Wylie areas. York County planners have heard pitches, but most decisions still require varying approvals if they're going to be built.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson describes the suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon between Rock Hill and York that left one man, 23, dead. The victim was found in a car at the corner of S.C. 5 and Adnah Church Road around 4:45 Tuesday.
Highlights from the April 10, 2018 boys’ soccer meeting between rivals Northwestern and Rock Hill, newly christened the “Cherry Road Classico.” Hear from coaches Cesar Robles and Dom Wren and goalscorer Carson Guest.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
Congressional candidate Archie Parnell, one of 4 seeking the Democratic nomination for the 5th District House race in November, released a video criticizing GOP Rep. Ralph Norman, who displayed a gun in Rock Hill Friday.
Alan Stevens came off the bench to deliver a game-winning two-run double for Fort Mill baseball against Rock Hill on Monday, April 9, 2018. Hear from Stevens, Fort Mill coach Travis Collier and check out highlights from the Region 4-5A game.