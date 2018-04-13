Confidence is a big thing in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker became the team's all-time leader in points scored on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Walker finished with 21 points.
Bond was denied for Robert Evans Outen, 19, of Rock Hill, the second teen charged with murder in the Tuesday York County shooting death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster. Outen also declined a public defender and said he would hire an attorney.
Thousands of festival-goers gathered Thursday for the Come-See-Me parade in Rock Hill. The 9-day will feature a beach bash, activities for kids throughout the week, food trucks, bands and a tailgate party. Visit comeseeme.org for details.
There will be no shortage of Major League Baseball scouts at the Rock Hill High-Northwestern baseball game April 16, 2018. A big reason is 6-foot-7, 250-pound Bearcats pitcher R.J. Petit, who is regularly hitting 90 miles per hour on radar guns.
After the first bomb detonated at the 2013 Boston Marathon, Fort Mill resident Demi Clark, 41, was one of the last five runners to cross the finish line. She returns to the same course Monday, April 16, 2018, on a mission to help empower women.
Surratt talks about the benefits of Spring football practice at North Carolina and the competition for the starting quarterback position following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
77-year-old Dohrman Sinclair of Indian Land started playing baseball when he was a young boy and played through college. He picked up his bat again in 2004 and holds a Men's Senior Baseball League Hall of Fame title.