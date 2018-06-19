Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on trades, needs and draft challenges

Don’t look for the Charlotte Hornets to trade the 11th overall pick. Do look for the Hornets to select a guard or a small forward at No. 11 Thursday night.
New Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak didn’t guarantee either of those things Tuesday, but he said that’s the indication two days out from the NBA draft.
Kupchak was hired in April, replacing Rich Cho. Since then he has fired coach Steve Clifford, hired former San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego for Clifford’s job, and gotten up to speed on this draft class.
He was pretty illuminating late Tuesday morning in a media briefing at Spectrum Center. Kupchak said it’s likely the Hornets will end up with a perimeter player in the first round in a draft top-heavy with big men. That’s because Kupchak anticipates the five marquee big men in this group – DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Jaren Jackson, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter – will all be gone before the Hornets select.
If Kupchak is correct in that projection, then the pool from which the Hornets select could include point guards Collin Sexton (Alabama) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky); shooting guards Lonnie Walker (Miami) and Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech); small forwards Michael Porter (Missouri), Kevin Knox (Kentucky) and Miles Bridges (Michigan State).
Kupchak said he strongly believes in valuing best-player-available above filling a need unless the two players under consideration are so close in grade that the difference is negligible.
That doesn’t mean need is immaterial. I asked Kupchak if there is a need on the roster as it’s currently configured that is so pressing that it needs to be addressed before the start of training camp in September. Kupchak replied the team needs another ball-handling guard (which could come from the draft, free agency or a trade).
Kupchak said “ball-handling guard,” and I get his point about not over-defining positions. But he also mentioned Michael Carter-Williams being an unrestricted free agent. For now, there is no established backup to point guard Kemba Walker. Malik Monk played some point guard in the season’s last handful of games, but to say there’s a large enough sample size from that to cement Monk as Walker’s backup would be more hopeful than accurate.
Drafting Sexton or Gilgeous-Alexander would make sense, particularly as a back-up plan should Walker get traded in anticipation of him being an unrestricted free agent after next season. By the way, Walker was in the practice gym Tuesday morning right after the workout of six draft candidates (second-rounders). The Cleveland Plain-Dealer mentioned Walker as a potential Cavaliers trade target; the Cavs have the No. 8 pick and are wrestling with whether superstar LeBron James will choose to stay there.
Regarding shooting guards and small forwards, Porter could be the wild card to the whole draft. Coming out of high school a year ago he was considered a major talent and a sure-thing pro this spring. However, Porter needed back surgery to address an injury that began his sophomore season in high school. A 6-foot-10 forward similar to Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum, Porter played just three college games before making himself available for this draft.
Porter eval challenge
Kupchak said the Hornets have all the medical information they need on Porter, but that doesn’t mean Porter still wouldn’t represent a risk if he lasts to the Hornets’ options.
“I think (evaluation) is going to be a challenge to some degree for a lot of teams,” Kupchak said of Porter’s limited college resume.
Among the others listed above, Gilgeous-Alexander and Bridges were not in Charlotte for pre-draft workouts. (Kupchak and others in the Hornets' front office also saw some players in multi-team workouts around the country this month).
Kupchak said that while those workouts are a helpful last step in the process, a player not participating wouldn’t preclude him from drafting that player.
“We can’t go in high school gyms, but with the Jordan Brand game, the McDonald’s game, and all the (other) post-season high school events, they have been scouted heavily,” Kupchak said of a draft class loaded with players a year removed from high school.
Knox was in Charlotte Sunday for a workout, then returned to Philadelphia for a second audition with the 76ers, who will pick just in front of the Hornets at No. 10. Kupchak said it’s possible the Hornets might still arrange a workout or some other interaction with one or more draft candidates between now and Thursday night.
Other trades possible?
While Kupchak said it’s unlikely the 11th pick is traded, that doesn’t mean all trades are unlikely.
“There may be something that comes up with a player or with a future second(-round pick),” Kupchak said.
Kupchak said he spent part of Monday meeting with owner Michael Jordan about draft candidates and other possibilities.
“We text, we talk on the phone, he basically gives me space,” Kupchak said of his working relationship with Jordan.
Kupchak makes the call on the 11th pick Thursday night?
“Yes, sure,” Kupchak said, adding, “Well, with the exception of one person and that’s (Jordan).”
