Potential targets for Hornets at 11, 45, 55? They're here, with links to more coverage

The 2018 NBA Draft is almost here. In preparation for Thursday night’s festivities in Brooklyn, here is all the Observer’s coverage of prospects who could be on the Charlotte Hornets' radar.
Players have been sorted into three groups: those seen as potential targets for the Hornets at No. 11; those seen as potential targets for the Hornets at Nos. 45 and 55; and others. Players in each group are listed alphabetically.
Potential targets at No. 11:
Mikal Bridges, 6-foot-7 G/F, Villanova
Projects well at the NBA level. Won two national championships at Villanova and shot 43.5 percent on threes as a redshirt junior, on six attempts per game. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Miles Bridges, 6 foot-7 F, Michigan State
As a sophomore, he averaged 17.1 points and seven rebounds per game. Did not work out for the Hornets, but met with team management at the NBA Draft Combine. Read full coverage here.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6-foot-6 G, Kentucky
A lanky point guard who came on at the end of the year for the Wildcats. Did not work out for the Hornets, and said on Wednesday that he did turn down workouts for specific teams (but would not name them). Read full coverage here.
Kevin Knox, 6-foot-9 F, Kentucky
He averaged 15.6 points per game for the Wildcats, has the build to play both forward spots and won't turn 19 until August. The consensus is that he didn't take full advantage of his opportunity as a freshman. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Michael Porter Jr., 6-foot-10 F, Missouri
Only played three games because of a back injury, but his potential has teams in the top 10 interested on taking a risk. He did not work out for the Hornets or any other team, but has hosted two pro days. Read full coverage here.
Collin Sexton, 6-foot-2 G, Alabama
Only worked out for three other teams besides the Hornets. Averaged 19.2 points and 3.6 assists per game at Alabama, where coach Avery Johnson used him a heavy dose of pick and rolls. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Zhaire Smith, 6-foot-5 G, Texas Tech
He just turned 19 this month and is one of the draft's best athletes. Averaged 11.3 points and five rebounds for the Red Raiders, as they advanced to the first Elite Eight in school history. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Lonnie Walker IV, 6-foot-4 G, Miami
Athletic guard who anticipates being selected somewhere in the 10 to 20 range. Averaged 11.5 points on 41.5-percent shooting for the Hurricanes. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Potential targets at Nos. 45 or 55:
Theo Pinson, 6-foot-6 G/F, North Carolina
Received a late call to the NBA draft combine and has worked out for about half of the league since. Was the first Tar Heel to average 10-5-5 in a season, but his shooting remains the biggest knock. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Billy Preston, 6-foot-10 F, BC Igokea (Bosnia)
He never played in a regular-season game for the Jayhawks after becoming the target of an NCAA investigation. Only played three games in Bosnia before a shoulder injury, but is a former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Others:
Connor Burchfield, 6-foot-4 G, William & Mary
Led the NCAA in three-point percentage at 52 percent (89 of 171). Grew up in Concord and attended Concord High. Read full draft workout coverage here.
James Demery, 6-foot-6 F, Saint Joseph's
Won two NCISAA 2A state titles with Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte. Averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game as a senior. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Jerome Robinson, 6-foot-6 G, Boston College
As he lit up the ACC for a conference-best 20.1 points per game, North Carolina colleges were left wondering how they missed him. Robinson went to Broughton High in Raleigh, and should be selected in the bottom half of the first round. Read full draft workout coverage here.
Todd Withers, 6-foot-8 G/F, Queens University
Led Queens to the Division II Final Four in March. Grew up in Greensboro and shot 40 percent on threes last season. Read full draft workout coverage here.
