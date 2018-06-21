Charlotte Hornets make trade, acquire Michigan State's Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets selected Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th pick Thursday, but he won't end up in Charlotte.
The Hornets agreed to trade the rights to Gilgeous-Alexander to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 12th pick, Michigan State forward Miles Bridges, and two future second-round picks, according to an ESPN report on the draft broadcast.
Bridges is a 6-foot-7 forward who played both the power and small-forward spots for the Spartans. He trimmed down after the season, losing 20 pounds at the advice of NBA executives.
Bridges averaged 17 points and 7.6 rebounds in two college seasons. He's a jump-shooter, who made 37 percent from the college 3-point line. He needs to work on his drives to the rim. He averaged only three free-throw attempts per game in college on 31 minutes per game.
The Hornets passed over Missouri's Michael Porter Jr., the gifted forward who played just three college games because of back surgery last fall.
