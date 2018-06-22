The Charlotte Hornets plan to trade Dwight Howard (right) to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets reportedly are looking into a buyout of the remaining season on Howard's contract.
The Charlotte Hornets plan to trade Dwight Howard (right) to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets reportedly are looking into a buyout of the remaining season on Howard's contract. Chuck Burton AP
Why not just buy out Dwight Howard? Why Charlotte Hornets taking trade route instead

By Rick Bonnell

June 22, 2018 04:41 PM

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a trade that will send Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets next month. The Nets and Howard are reportedly in talks to buy out a portion of Howard’s remaining $23.5 million salary and make him a free agent.

Why couldn’t the Hornets have just bought out Howard, rather than take back the remaining two seasons and nearly $33 million on Nets center Timofey Mogzov’s contract?

Hornets management can’t discuss the trade until it becomes official July 6 when the NBA starts a new salary-cap year. But the answer to this involves the tradeoff between the Hornets addressing their immediate payroll problems and adding to their payroll obligations for the 2019-20 season.

The Hornets are dangerously close to the NBA’s projected luxury-tax threshold (about $123 million) for next season. This trade would reduce the Hornets payroll for next season by about $7.5 million (the difference between Howard’s and Mozgov’s salaries). Importantly, that would put the Hornets far enough under the tax line to have the option of using the full $8.6 million mid-level exception in free agency.

You could ask, “Then why not ask Howard to cut $7.5 million off his salary in return for being released?”

Howard has no real incentive to give up more than a small percentage of his salary to become a free agent. If the Hornets had become aggressive in asking for a huge buyout number, Howard could have just reported to training camp and become a huge distraction for rookie coach James Borrego. And the Hornets might have spent the summer with no flexibility under the luxury-tax threshold.

That doesn’t mean this is an easy bargain to accept. Mozgov’s guaranteed salary for the 2019-20 season is $16.7 million, and Howard’s contract expires after this season.

