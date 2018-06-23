Source: Charlotte Hornets to sign Xavier’s J.P. Macura to 2-way contract

The Charlotte Hornets will use one of their two-way contracts on former Xavier guard-forward J.P. Macura, an NBA source confirmed Saturday.
Macura went unselected in Thursday’s NBA draft. He averaged 12.8 points last season, his fourth at Xavier, and shot 38 percent from 3-point range.
Macura, who is 6-foot-5, is expected to be with the Hornets for a mini-camp in Charlotte July 1-4, then in Las Vegas for summer league, along with various other free agents.
Starting last season, the NBA collective bargaining agreement allowed for two two-way contracts for each team beyond the 15 regular roster spots. Those are intended to be developmental players who would spend most of the season with each team’s G-League affiliate. For the Hornets, that’s the Greensboro Swarm.
Last season, the Hornets’ two-way players were guard Marcus Paige and forward-center Mangok Mathiang. It’s unclear whether either Paige or Mathiang will be back with the Hornets next season.
Hornets veterans Malik Monk, Dwayne Bacon and Willy Hernangomez are also expected to be in Las Vegas on the Hornets’ summer league roster, along with rookies Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham.
Also among those expected at the Hornets’ mini-camp next month; Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe, who grew up in Shelby.
