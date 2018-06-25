What NBA award did Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker win again?

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker repeated Monday night as winner of the NBA's Sportsmanship award.
Point guard Walker, the Hornets career scoring leader, also received this award last June. The NBA makes all its major award presentations now during a post-season show that was televised on TNT.
This was only the second time the same NBA player has won the sportsmanship award for consecutive seasons. Jason Kidd received it for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. Walker is the fourth multi-time winner of this award.
"NBA players are intense competitors," Walker said in a statement released by the Hornets. "It is truly humbling to know my peers see me as someone who exhibits sportsmanship and respect on the court.
"To be included among the outstanding people who have won this award, and the small group who have done so multiple times, is an honor."
Walker, who did not attend Monday's award show, was one of six finalists, each from a different NBA division. The sportsmanship award is determined by a vote of the players.
Walker became the Hornets' all-time leading scorer late last season, passing Dell Curry for that distinction. He has been the subject of some trade speculation, due in part to his current contract ending after next season, which will make him an unrestricted free agent.
Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said last week he considers Walker, a two-time All-Star, the "focal point" of the franchise and said he and owner Michael Jordan hope Walker can finish his career as a Hornet.
