Steelers top picks Davis and Burns ready for their opportunity

Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake said early in training camp that he was not against giving his young defensive backs a baptism by fire. It's now a reality for Lake as rookies Sean Davis and Artie Burns prepare for what could be major roles in the opener against the Washington Redskins.
Defensive coordinator Keith Butler would like nothing more than to play his most experienced personnel in a season opener. One need only look back at the season-opening loss in New England last year to realize how important cohesion and strong communication among defenders can be.
But sometimes, as much as coaches would like to dictate the terms of matchups, they simply don't have that ability. That could be the case against the Redskins, who boast one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Jordan Reed.
Veteran inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons is one of Butler's most experienced players, but he struggles covering tight ends down the middle of the field. The Steelers eventually had to lift him in favor of a sixth defensive back late last season. And, with Timmons struggling in pass coverage again this preseason, the Steelers would like to avoid the Timmons-Reed matchup.
That's where Davis steps in. He has the size and the speed to match against the top tight ends in the league. It's one of the biggest reasons the Steelers used a second-round pick to select him.
"He's a really big target," Davis said after practice Friday. "He's different from the other tight ends. He has a wide-receiver skill set. When I do get matched on him, I'm looking forward to it. I pretty much know what he's going to do. As long as I stay with my technique, I'm not going to be worried. I have no problems."
Davis was drafted to play safety, but he was moved to slot corner after Senquez Golson was injured early in training camp. Davis played corner and safety in college and has a unique skill set that translates well to the NFL. Butler and every other NFL defensive coordinator are in constant need of hybrid-type players that can cover a variety of receivers, big and small.
"I'm a big fan of Sean," veteran cornerback William Gay said. "I'm doing everything I can to make him the best nickel this season. He's further along than I was when I was as a rookie. I thought I was far along with an older group. I was the only guy that didn't have three or four years of experience in the league when I came in. Sean is ready to play the first week. I feel confident about him."
Butler said he is still toying with the option of playing Gay in the slot in some situations. That most likely would happen when the Steelers replace Timmons with Burns in their "quarters" package.
Gay came up with the Steelers as a slot corner and has no problem moving inside when asked. Burns and Ross Cockrell would handle the outside corner duties and Davis would slide back to safety to play alongside Mitchell and Golden.
"I just roll from nickel back to safety," Davis said. "It gives me a chance to go back and there and be more comfortable playing safety. That's what I naturally do. Even if I don't get as many reps (at safety), I still go back to my instincts when I have to go back there."
The only drawback to playing with six defensive backs is Burns' inexperience. He missed most of training camp and played in only one preseason game due to a quad injury.
Burns might not be as ready as Davis, but he turned it up a notch this week in practice. Butler noticed. Whether that practice burst gives Butler the confidence to use Burns a lot in the opener remains to be seen.
"He's not a made man yet," Butler said. "I like his track right now. When he gets an opportunity to play, he's got to play well."
Getting experience now might mean some early growing pains, but it could also mean greater growth later in the season.
"I'm excited," Butler said. "We have a lot of potential there. We have a lot of talent there. It's a matter of them getting playing time and getting better as we go along. And I think they will."
