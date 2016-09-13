As he embarks on year 10, Steelers' Tomlin has little left to prove

Mike Tomlin's first year as an NFL head coach posed some difficult challenges.
One month into his tenure, in one of his first official orders of business, Tomlin had to pick up the phone and call linebacker Joey Porter to tell him he was being released. Porter had just completed his ninth season with the Steelers. He was a four-time team captain and the emotional leader of the defense. Shortly thereafter offensive team captain and All-Pro offensive lineman Alan Faneca demanded a trade because he was unhappy with his contract. No deal was struck, and Faneca unhappily played out the final season of his deal and left as a free agent after the season.
At his first training camp later that summer, Tomlin puts his players through a challenging regimen that continued into the season. Faneca said the team practiced in full pads for the entire season except for the week in late December when the Steelers played a Thursday night game in St. Louis. Tomlin's approach to preparing his veteran team stood in stark contrast to his predecessor, Bill Cowher, who weaned his players off padded practices as the season progressed.
Through it all, Tomlin won. He led the Steelers to 10 victories, which has become the standard in his tenure. He won the AFC North Division title and played a home playoff game against Jacksonville.
Monday night's win in Washington began Tomlin's 10th season on the sideline. That's as many years as Vince Lombardi and Bill Walsh coached in the NFL. Tomlin has as many career victories as Walsh (92) and is four shy of Lombardi, the iconic coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named.
Tomlin has proven he knows how to win. But why and how does he win?
According to those who know him best it's his ability to communicate and bring people together. Porter reunited with the Steelers in 2014 when Tomlin added him to his coaching staff and Tomlin welcomed Faneca back to the Steelers at training camp this summer when he served as a coaching intern.
"After being back around him this summer I can look back and see what he was trying to do in that first season," Faneca said. "He was trying to bring his vibe and his spirit to the team. Once he established that he didn't have to do it again. He has it ingrained into the guys. And the guys respond to him."
It was the first time since Faneca left that he spent an extended amount of time around his original team. He finished his career with the Jets and Cardinals and has enjoyed retirement for the past few years. During the month he spent at Saint Vincent College, he reflected on how little has changed since he left. He credits Tomlin for much of that.
"Every generation has their differences," Faneca said. "The younger generation is always different from the older generation. But with the Steelers, a lot of things are the same as when I was there. It's not old-school like it was because of the way the (collective bargaining agreement) is now, but it has the same feel. That's amazing to me. The Steelers draft well and bring in really good guys, but I think it's more driven by Mike and his attitude. They're all taking their cue from Mike."
The fight to prove himself
The foundation for Porter's return to the Steelers was laid a couple of years after his departure. Porter ran into Tomlin at the Junior Olympics, where their sons were competing against each other in the 200- and 400-meter events. What could have been an awkward meeting with the coach who fired him wasn't that at all. It was there, over the common ground of their children's athletic pursuits, that a relationship formed.
"He was a young new coach and I was the first thing he had to deal with," Porter said. "That's what it was. I didn't leave bitter at him or the Steelers. It always (stinks) to leave, but he was cool with me then and we're cool now. There was nothing to mend. There was no animosity to get over because our first conversation lasted all of 30 seconds."
Tomlin hasn't had as easy a time winning over the fickle Steelers fan base. Perhaps that's because it's been eight years since the Steelers paraded Downtown with the Lombardi Trophy. Perhaps it's his 1-3 playoff record since 2011. Perhaps it's the maddening inability to beat the NFL's bottom feeders that annually puts the team in precarious playoff, and seeding, position. More likely, it's a combination of all of those things and more.
Still, with eight wins this season, Tomlin will join the 100-win club. Only 38 coaches in NFL history have won 100 games and only 10 have done it while coaching just one team in their careers.
Yet Tomlin remains under scrutiny from fans that like to critique everything from his speech patterns - he says the word "obviously" on average 20 times per news conference - to his sometimes questionable clock management, which is mentioned almost as much by inquisitive reporters in those same Tuesday afternoon sessions with the media.
At 36, Tomlin became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in his second season with the Steelers. It took his predecessor, Bill Cowher, 14 years to win his first.
A large portion of the fan base will still tell you Tomlin only won Super Bowl XLIII because he had Cowher's players.
"I don't think he worries about how people view him," Porter said. "When you're good at what you do, you just know you're good at what you do. The players play hard for him. They know he's a good head coach. The thing about him is he doesn't change, win, lose or draw. He's not changing. He's going to be the same coach Tomlin every day. That lets you know where his mentality is.
"We can lose a tough game, but you're going to get the same guy the next day. He doesn't cry over a loss. He doesn't make excuses. I think you find justice in watching a guy who is the same no matter what. That's what I find unique. Win, lose or draw he's going to be the same guy every day. That right there stands for something in itself."
The makings of a legacy
Coaching for a decade in the NFL is difficult. Doing it with the same team is even rarer in a turbulent league where job security is but a dream in many NFL cities. Cleveland, for example, has changed head coaches four times in the past six years.
The Steelers have changed head coaches three times since 1969. All three were in their 30s when they were hired and grew into the position.
Tomlin was the league's youngest head coach when he was hired in 2007. At 44, he remains one of the youngest head coaches, but he is now the fifth-longest-tenured.
In his first nine seasons, Tomlin averaged 10.2 victories per season. That compares favorably to the league's other top coaches. New England coach Bill Belichick has averaged 10.6 wins per season in his 21-year career. Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who beat Tomlin in Super Bowl XLV, has averaged 10.4 over his 10-year head coaching career.
Tomlin hasn't coached nearly as long as four-time Super Bowl winning coach Chuck Noll, but Tomlin is averaging almost two more wins per season. Noll averaged 8.4 victories per season in his 23-year head coaching career. Cowher averaged 9.9 over 15 years.
At his current pace, Tomlin would have to coach only six more seasons to pass Cowher's career victory total (149). He'd pass Noll (193) by 2025.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy knows Tomlin and the Steelers well. He gave Tomlin his first NFL coaching job in 2001 when he hired him as his secondary coach in Tampa Bay. Dungy also played and coached for the Steelers under Noll.
Dungy, now an analyst for NBC, said it's been a perfect marriage between Tomlin and the Steelers.
"Mike has developed into a great football coach, and you could see that coming from the first day he stepped into my office as a 29-year-old," Dungy said. "He had a command of the game. He had a confidence in himself, but he had a way to communicate with players. They understood he knew what he was talking about without coming across like a know-it-all. I think that's just his personality.
"I think he's meshed perfectly with the Steelers, because that's what the Rooney family wants. They want a very self confident guy, but not someone who feels like they are the entire show. It's been that way with Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher, and will continue with Mike Tomlin.
"I think Mike fits the personality of the city, and he definitely fits what Mr. Rooney wants to run the team. He's developed. He's doing a great job. People wouldn't believe it, but he's had a higher winning percentage than Coach Noll or Bill Cowher did. It's a pretty awesome job what he's done, and I'm really proud of him."
