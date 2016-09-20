Local NFL players roundup: Clowney and Joseph contribute to Texans’ second straight win

Jadeveon Clowney had another productive game for the Houston Texans, who won their second game in as many weeks, beating Kansas City 19-12.
Clowney made three tackles, including one for a loss, deflected a pass near the line of scrimmage and put two hits on Kansas City QB Alex Smith in an active outing. The former South Pointe Stallion played in 83 percent of the defensive snaps, and though he landed on the Texans’ injury report Monday, he said his foot felt fine. Houston’s defense leads the NFL in sacks (nine) after two games.
Can’t tell me Clowney isn’t a solid player. Extremely physical talent. pic.twitter.com/s6f42omO3Z— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 19, 2016
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- Northwestern product had a strong game in the Texans’ win against Kansas City, making five tackles and successfully defending two passes. Joseph and the Texans face New England Thursday night.
“We’re going into a tough environment, we just have to have that eagle-eye focus,” he told reporters earlier this week.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- Patterson returned two kickoffs for 62 total yards during the Vikings’ 17-14 loss to rival Green Bay. Patterson also took a handoff from a Vikings running back on a misdirection play, but it was stopped for a 2-yard loss. Patterson was on the field for three offensive snaps, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- the Bills had a rough defensive night in a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets last Thursday. Gilmore made six tackles but he and his cornerback partner Ronald Darby had difficult outings with little pressure up front from the Bills’ pass rush.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Rock Hill Bearcat Meeks made one tackle during the Bills’ loss to the Jets. Meeks played two snaps on defense and 18 on special teams.
