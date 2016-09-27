Local NFL players roundup: Gilmore bounces back in a big way

Buffalo’s loss to the New York Jets on national TV almost two weeks ago was a night to forget for the entire organization, including standout defensive back Stephon Gilmore.
The South Pointe grad and his defensive secondary partners were kept on their heels by the Jets’ passing attack in a 37-31 defeat. But Gilmore and company made amends Sunday, with the Rock Hill native intercepting a pair of fourth quarter passes as the Bills handled the Arizona Cardinals 33-18.
“Sometimes it happens like that,” said Gilmore said after the game. “The best corners get beat; it’s how you bounce back.”
The Bills picked off Cardinals QB Carson Palmer four times in the game. The first he threw to Gilmore was off target and low, but a nice snag by Gilmore took possession of the ball. A safety and good field position on the return gave the Cardinals late hopes of stealing a win, but Gilmore nabbed his second pick in the left front corner of the end zone to clinch the win. He also made three tackles and defended four passes successfully in total.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Rock Hill High’s Meeks made two tackles (one solo) during the Bills’ win over Arizona. Meeks played 12 snaps on defense and 20 on special teams.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- the former Northwestern player made three tackles and defended a pass during the Texans’ 27-0 loss to New England. Joseph played 83 percent of the defensive snaps.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- Jadeveon Clowney was kept pretty quiet by the New England Patriots last Thursday in a 27-0 loss. South Pointe’s Clowney played 42 defensive plays and seven more on special teams, recording two tackles.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- It was a winning return to the Carolinas for Cordarrelle Patterson, whose Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 22-10 win over the Panthers. Patterson caught a pass for eight yards, returned two kickoffs for 40 total yards and made a special teams tackle. The former Northwestern Trojan played five snaps on offense and six on special teams.
Comments