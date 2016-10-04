Joseph Person: Panthers should sit Cam Newton at least a week, maybe longer

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton faces a series of neuropsychological tests in coming days after sustaining the first documented concussion of his NFL career.
Newton's practice workload will increase gradually depending on how he fares on the cognitive tests. An independent doctor will have to clear Newton before he's allowed to play.
That's the abridged version of the NFL's concussion protocol, which the Panthers followed to a T last season when Pro Bowl middle linebacker Luke Kuechly missed three games after getting a concussion in Week 1 at Jacksonville.
But there's nothing stopping a team from sitting a player who's suffered a concussion on their own, regardless of what the protocol dictates.
And that's what the Panthers should do with Newton, the reigning league MVP who has been battered and beaten through the first four games following last season's Super Bowl run.
The Panthers should keep Newton on the bench at least for this week's game against Tampa Bay, and preferably hold him out until after their bye in two weeks.
In the latter scenario, Newton would miss two games - against division rivals Tampa Bay and New Orleans - but have three weeks off to allow his body and brain to heal.
He would be back for the Week 8 game against Arizona - assuming he's been cleared - and be well-rested for the final 10 games of the season. (Left tackle and Newton's blind-side protector Michael Oher presumably would be cleared following his concussion by then, too.)
In the interim, Derek Anderson would start against the Buccaneers and Saints. Anderson, Newton's backup for six seasons, beat the Bucs twice in 2014 when Newton was injured.
With the Panthers off to a 1-3 start, these next two games are obviously critical to the team's playoff chances.
But Anderson is a capable quarterback who's proven he can win in a pinch.
In the bigger picture, however, what's more important is the long-term health of the Panthers' franchise quarterback.
Newton, at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, is not built like any other quarterback. Teammates and coaches rave about his size and toughness, and did so again Monday in the wake of his concussion against the Falcons.
"He's a physical quarterback," offensive coordinator Mike Shula said. "He doesn't mind the physical part of the game."
Newton entered the league in 2011 celebrating touchdowns by pretending to rip open his shirt to reveal a Superman shield. He looks indestructible, and might even think he is.
But broad shoulders and a thick chest don't protect Newton's brain when it rattles around in his skull following a violent, helmet-to-helmet collision.
And Newton has taken a lot of those hits already this season, including four in a Week 1 loss at Denver on Sept. 8.
Broncos' defenders hit Newton high at least four times in the second half, including a big shot by safety Darian Stewart, who had a full head of steam when he struck Newton's helmet in the final minute of the game.
Newton was allowed to stay in the game for the potential game-winning drive against the Broncos, and wasn't checked for a concussion until after the game. The NFL and the players union are investigating the handling of Newton by the team's medical staff and the independent spotters and doctors after Stewart's hit left him on the ground for at least 30 seconds.
Panthers trainers went on the field to check on Newton, who ultimately was helped to his feet and walked back toward the middle of the field. A few days later Newton said he had not shown signs of being concussed.
"There was no wooziness. I've seen hits in the past where guys kind of stumble. And I've seen hits in the past where it affects their play afterward. It wasn't no kind of tumble to the next play," Newton said last month. "I understand I was kind of shocked, hurt. But that comes with football."
There was no delay in evaluating Newton for a concussion Sunday after he was drilled by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on a successful 2-point conversion run. Shortly after getting to the sideline, Newton was escorted to the locker room by team doctor Robert Heyer.
Newton could have avoided the hit by Jones, but slowed down before reaching the goal line.
Most of the shots he's taken were unavoidable. Newton has been sacked 13 times this season, including eight in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota.
Opponents also have racked up 31 quarterback hits on Newton, more than any passer except the Colts' Andrew Luck (34).
Newton's a proud guy. He's going to want to play this week. Most athletes would.
But that's part of the reason the protocol is in place - to protect athletes from themselves.
According to Panthers coach Ron Rivera, Kuechly clamored to get back on the field last season after he was knocked for a loop in Week 1.
The Panthers' medical staff and the independent neurologist didn't clear him for a month (three games and a bye).
Brain injuries are not like pulled hamstrings or torn ligaments: Athletes recover at a different pace depending on a variety of factors, including their history of concussions.
Some athletes return to normal cognitive function within a week. Others - like NASCAR's Dale Earnhardt Jr. - need several months to recover.
It's possible that Newton is cleared to play in time for Monday night's game against Tampa Bay.
Even if he is, the Panthers should do the smart thing and sit him.
