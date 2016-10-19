Local NFL players roundup: Meeks recovers a fumble

Former Rock Hill Bearcat Jonathan Meeks didn’t play any defensive snaps but did appear in 22 special teams plays, recovering a fumble during the Bills’ blowout of San Francisco.
The 49ers cut the Bills lead to one score early in the fourth quarter, but LeSean McCoy scored with 11 minutes left and Meeks recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff - the first of his career - to set up another score for 14 points in 23 seconds, and a fourth straight Buffalo win for the first time in eight years.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- South Pointe’s Gilmore made three tackles and defended a pass during the Bills’ 45-16 mauling of San Francisco. All three tackles were made in run support and Gilmore had a relatively quiet afternoon as his team continued its current roll.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- the Texans remained unbeaten at home, knocking off Indianapolis 26-23, with Clowney making four tackles and recording two QB hits. He also recorded a half tackle-for-loss and combined with edge-rushing counterpart Whitney Mercilus to pressure Colts QB Andrew Luck on 21 of his 40 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Clowney played in 86 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps; he has five tackles-for-loss in six games this season.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- Northwestern’s Joseph made three tackles (one solo) and defended a pass during the Texans’ dramatic comeback win over Indianapolis. The long-time NFL vet only played about half of the game, though, after leaving to be evaluated for a forearm injury. Joseph missed time the previous week after a concussion suffered against the Vikings.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- Patterson and the Vikings had a bye week; they play the Eagles in Philadelphia this week.
