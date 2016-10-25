Local NFL players roundup: Patterson catches another TD in Vikings loss

Cordarrelle Patterson caught a team-high seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings’ 21-10 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, the former Northwestern Trojan standout’s second touchdown in as many games.
As bewildering as Patterson’s 2015-long stay in the Vikings’ offensive doghouse was, his sudden emergence has been just as surprising. Patterson was targeted seven times by Vikings QB Sam Bradford, following consecutive games with six pass targets. The fourth-year pro had two passes thrown his direction all last season.
Patterson’s 14-yard touchdown catch in the middle of the end zone with 37 seconds left glossed the scoreline a bit for the Vikings, who struggled offensively in their first loss of the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- South Pointe’s Clowney made four tackles - three solos - and recorded a QB hit but the Texans’ offense struggled in a 27-9 loss to Denver on Monday Night Football.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- a banged up Joseph only played about 41 percent of the defensive snaps Monday night against Denver, and didn’t start. Joseph recorded a tackle and defended a pass in the Texans’ loss.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- Gilmore had a tackle and defended a pass in the Bills’ 28-25 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Meeks played 11 snaps on defense and 27 on special teams, recording two tackles and defending one pass successfully in the Bills’ loss to Miami.
