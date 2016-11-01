David Whitley: Don't wait, Jags, hire Coughlin now

With each passing disaster in Jacksonville, the clamoring gets louder. The Jaguars need to bring a Super Bowl-winning coach out of retirement to clean up their latest mess.
Don Shula, come on up!
I'm kidding, but only because we need to keep the biggest worry over Tom Coughlin in perspective.
He's 70, but that's not 86 like Shula.
And America is about to elect a president who is at or near the big 7-0. If we can trust the nuclear codes to one of those goofballs, surely we can hand Blake Bortles over to Thomas R. Coughlin.
The way Jacksonville is going, I'd trust Anthony Weiner to handle Bortles better than Gus Bradley. In fact, Jags fans should hope the Chiefs win 93-0 on Sunday so owner Shad Khan will be forced to do the inevitable.
Bradley is a goner, proving nice guys finish second-to-last. At 14-41, Bradley has the second-worst winning percentage of anyone in NFL history who has coached 50 more games.
In case you're wondering, Philadelphia's Bert Bell went 10-44 way back when. He had the advantage of owning the team.
Fans could be forgiven for thinking Khan was calling plays during last week's pratfall at Tennessee. The game fanned the Bradley flames, and on Monday ESPN guru Adam Schefter tweeted to "keep an eye" on Coughlin.
Just don't look for him driving 55 mph in the fast lane with his turn signal blinking. Coughlin is astute, healthy and wouldn't just be a nostalgia hire.
Though wasn't it just two months ago the Jags were the trendy pick to sneak into the playoffs? Everything and everyone has taken 10 steps back.
Coughlin was the architect of the Jags' glory days. He instantly would energize a demoralized fan base, and not in a cross-your-fingers way Jimbo Fisher or some other hot hire would.
You wouldn't really know what you're getting with them. You know exactly what you're getting with Coughlin.
The only question is how long you'd be getting it.
The average life expectancy of a U.S. male is 76.3 years. But you should judge people individually, not by statistics. Some of the sharpest minds in the NFL belong to assistants born before V-J Day.
Heck, Coughlin would be the second-youngest member of the Rolling Stones. Can't you just picture him playing rhythm guitar between Mick and Keith during "Brown Sugar"?
So let's put aside geriatric fears and address his actual shortfalls. Coughlin's final three seasons in New York were losers. He was seen as an underperformer living off two Super Bowl wins.
Coughlin wasn't blameless, but general manager Jerry Reese didn't provide him with a great roster. And after 12 years at the same place, things get stale, unless you're Bill Belichick.
He's not available. So who might be?
Round up the usual suspects like Mike Shanahan and Jon Gruden. Yawn.
There are unproven college coaches like Fisher, Kevin Sumlin and David Shaw. Or there will be hot NFL assistants who appear ready to move up.
That would have been Bradley four years ago. I doubt he'll make it through November, at which time Khan probably will name offensive line coach Doug Marrone interim head coach.
That will not give the beleaguered football masses of Duval County much hope.
Kahn's best play would be to end the Bradley misery ASAP and bring back the franchise's founding father. That would give Coughlin a chance to gauge the roster and start implementing his culture.
Salvaging Bortles is going to take more than Saturday's firing of offensive coordinator Greg Olson. It will take a completely new regime, and the sooner, the better.
Not because the clock is ticking on Coughlin.
Wrinkled as he is, he's the best man to raise the Jaguars from the dead.
Comments