Local NFL players roundup: another sack for Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney recorded three tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack during Houston’s 20-13 win over Detroit on Sunday. Clowney added a quarterback hit in another fairly active game from the third-year defensive end from South Pointe. Clowney was on the field for 87 percent of the defensive snaps; he has 30 tackles and three sacks in eight games.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- Joseph made a pair of tackles in Houston’s win against Detroit, and the former Northwestern standout played 95 percent of the defensive snaps. He was limited the last two games because of a various nagging injuries but was good to go against the Lions.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- fifth-year pro out of South Pointe made three tackles during the Bills’ 41-27 loss to New England.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Rock Hill High product made a tackle during Buffalo’s loss to New England. Meeks played five snaps on defense and 19 on special teams.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- the former Northwestern Trojan caught all three passes thrown his direction during the Vikings’ 21-10 loss to Chicago on Monday night football. Patterson gained 36 yards on those three grabs and also returned a pair of kickoffs for 36 yards total. He also made a special teams tackle for the third straight game.
