Local NFL players roundup: big games for Cordarrelle and Gilmore

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- the former Northwestern Trojan standout caught four passes for 53 yards and returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown during the Vikings’ 30-24 win over Arizona on Sunday. Minnesota led 20-17 at halftime and got the ball first to open the second; Patterson gathered Kai Forbath’s kickoff
According to Pro Football Focus, all but one of Patterson’s receiving yards came after the catch.
It was a record-setting day for Patterson. He tied Percy Harvin for most kick return touchdowns in Vikings franchise history (5), and also became the first player in NFL history with four 100-yard touchdowns.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- Gilmore had a really solid outing for the Bills in their 16-12 win over Cincinnati. The former South Pointe Stallion made six tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted two in an all-action display at cornerback.
Gilmore returned a pick early in the second quarter down to the Bengals’ 3-yard line, only for the Bills’ offense to sputter and settle for a field goal. Cincinnati drove down the field just before the half, but Gilmore picked off Andy Dalton for the second time, averting the threat. The fifth-year pro has four interceptions on the season.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Rock Hill High grad made a pair of tackles in the Bills’ win over the Bengals. Meeks played eight defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- the Texans fell late to Oakland 27-20 down in Mexico City, but Clowney had a very disruptive game on Houston’s defensive line. The former South Point standout and No. 1 overall draft pick made five tackles, including two for a loss. Clowney also had two QB pressures, one of which led to an interception by teammate A.J. Bouye.
Pro Football Focus gave Clowney Houston’s highest defensive grade from the game, saying he “was outstanding on a national stage against the Raiders on Monday night. He was fantastic against the run with five run stops and a run defense grade of 94.5.”
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- Joseph broke up a pass and made three tackles during the Texans’ loss to Oakland on Monday night in Mexico City. The 11-year veteran, who has battled some nagging injuries the last month, was on the field for 81 percent of the defensive snaps.
