Local NFL players roundup: Cordarrelle bottled up by Detroit

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- Patterson ran the ball once for a 22-yard gain on a wide receiver reverse and caught five passes for 15 yards in the Vikings’ 16-13 loss to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. The fourth-year receiver out of Tennessee started. Ten of his 15 yards came on one completion and Detroit did an excellent job of bottling him up near the line of scrimmage after catches.
The former Northwestern Trojan had one kick return for 20 yards and also made a pair of tackles, one after an interception thrown by Vikings QB Sam Bradford that clinched the game for Detroit.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- former South Pointe standout had a quiet day during the Bills’ 28-21 win over Jacksonville. The Jaguars were held to just 126 yards passing, and Gilmore made two tackles in the victory.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Rock Hill High grad made three tackles during the Bills’ 28-21 win over Jacksonville. Meeks played 19 snaps on defense (28 percent) and 23 on special teams (82 percent).
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- Clowney made two tackles during the Texans’ 21-13 loss to San Diego on Sunday. Clowney added a half-tackle-for-loss and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in the Texans’ defeat.
Johnathan Joseph, Houston- former Northwestern player made two tackles and defended two passes in the Texans’ loss to San Diego.
