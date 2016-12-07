Local NFL players roundup: Patterson leading NFC special teams Pro Bowl voting

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- the Vikings’ free-fall continued in a 17-15 loss to Dallas last weekend. Patterson, the former Northwestern Trojan, returned three kickoffs for 80 total yards, with a long of 35, but was limited to six yards rushing on two carries and 10 yards receiving on two catches. With Marcus Sherels out injured, Patterson also got a shot at fielding punts, returning one for no gain after he bobbled it.
Minnesota started the season 5-0 and is now 6-6. There was some good news for Patterson, though. A Tweet from the Minnesota Vikings’ official account said on Monday that he’s leading Pro Bowl fan voting for NFC special teams players. Patterson made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2013.
Johnathan Joseph and Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- Joseph made four tackles in Houston’s 21-13 loss to Green Bay in blizzard conditions on Sunday. But the former Northwestern standout had to leave the game in the fourth quarter with what was later diagnosed as two cracked ribs and a bruised lung. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game versus Indianapolis, a big one for the Texans, who have lost three straight games. Clowney is also questionable for next week; he was sidelined in the loss to the Packers because of wrist and elbow injuries.
“Look, he’s beat up,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien told the media after Sunday’s game. “Didn’t really practice much during the week and we felt like he wasn’t ready to play so we’d like to get him ready to play the following week instead of potentially losing him for the rest of the season, and so I thought that was the right decision."
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- former Rock Hill Bearcat played two snaps on defense and 23 on special teams but didn’t record any statistics during the Bills’ loss to Oakland on Sunday.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- Gilmore made three tackles in the Bills’ 38-24 loss to Oakland. Buffalo looks to rebound this week against the Steelers, and Gilmore told media earlier this week that he would relish a chance to cover Pittsburgh’s standout pass-catcher, Antonio Brown. Bills coach Rex Ryan wouldn’t say if Gilmore would cover Brown or defend a particular side of the field when asked.
“I will say this: Stephon is playing about as good as any corner in the league right now, probably,” said Ryan. “I mean, he’s right there. The last three weeks in particular, he’s been absolutely outstanding.”
