Local NFL players roundup: Clowney continues strong finish to 2016 regular season

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston- For the second week running, Clowney was a disruptive force up front for the Texans, who beat Jacksonville 21-20. Clowney played all 53 defensive snaps, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, recording five tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits, a sack and a pass defense in the win.
Team Pass Rush. Scarlett and Smith take three lineman to open the crease for Clowney. Clowney good loop right to Bortles. pic.twitter.com/AM2ICInAZ0— patrick d. starr (@PatDStat) December 20, 2016
Houston’s offense struggled - starting QB Brock Osweiler was benched - but its defense stepped up again, led by Clowney. He played linebacker Sunday, a shift from lining up at defensive end as he has for large chunks of 2016.
“The defense knew that we had to go out there and keep making stops and try to create turnovers for the offense,” Clowney said in the Houston Chronicle. “We had a lot of good three-and-outs. (The offense) came out and put some drives together, and we just kept playing defense.”
Clowney’s sack was his fifth this season, the most in a single NFL season for the former South Pointe Stallion. Houston cornerback A.J. Bouye lauded the former No. 1 overall pick, telling the media that Clowney “was just a presence today. In my opinion, he's the best player on the defense, and he shows it week in and week out. You all don't know how hurt he is and how much he's sacrificing for our team. In this locker room, we've got a lot of respect for him.”
@LanceZierlein is Clowney faking out Bortles here or is Clowney actually reading him, thereby covering both options? pic.twitter.com/d2CZQ5wg7n— Simon Tuckerface (@SimonTemplarPV) December 20, 2016
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo- former South Pointe standout had a relatively easy outing in the Bills’ 33-13 win over Cleveland. The Browns only threw twice in Gilmore’s direction, according to Pro Football Focus, with one completion for eight yards. Gilmore made three tackles in the victory.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- Minnesota struggled offensively in a 34-6 loss to Indianapolis. Patterson caught five passes for 49 yards and returned four kickoffs for 124 total yards (31 per return) but was unable to prevent the Vikings from continuing to slide in the second half of the season.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Meeks, the former Rock Hill Bearcat, played 18 snaps on special teams without recording any statistics during the Bills’ win over Cleveland.
