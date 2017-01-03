Local NFL players roundup: three Rock Hill players scratched from regular season finales

Only two of Rock Hill’s five active NFL players suited up Sunday for the final game of the regular season. Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph were rested by Houston, which faces Oakland Saturday at 4:35 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs, while Stephon Gilmore sat out Buffalo’s finale because he’s in the league’s concussion protocol.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota- the Vikings finished a disappointing season - they started 5-0 before finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs - with a 38-10 win over division rival Chicago. Patterson caught one pass for 39 yards and had a kick return for 35 yards in the win.
Patterson finished the season with a career-high 52 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns, and also led the league in kickoff return average and was third in total kickoff return yardage. The former Northwestern Trojan and four-year veteran is an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason after he plays in his second career Pro Bowl.
Jonathan Meeks, Buffalo- Meeks, the former Rock Hill High and Clemson standout, played 21 snaps on special teams and eight on defense during the Bills’ 30-10 loss to the New York Jets. Meeks appeared in all 16 games for the Bills this season, making five tackles and recovering a fumble. He’s is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, according to Spotrac.com, which tracks professional sports contracts.
