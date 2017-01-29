Lewisville defensive lineman Belk commits to Clemson

What was expected to be a long in-state battle between Clemson and South Carolina for Lewisville defensive lineman Josh Belk ended Sunday morning when Belk announced a commitment to Clemson.
His decision came on the heels of a visit to Clemson on Saturday for a junior day. Belk said with his commitment he is shutting down his recruiting and will enroll at Clemson next January.
"I want to be coached to be good at football and hopefully play at the next level and the coaching staff can give me the tools to be successful in life," Belk said. "The new building, they are already tight as a family and that's just going to pull them closer together."
Belk said Clemson laid out plans for him and he sees an opportunity to come in as a freshman and find some playing time.
"They are not signing in defensive tackles this year and next year Christian Wilkins probably will leave for the draft and one more too, and I will probably just step right in."
Belk also spent a lot of time with new Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates and said the two hit it off right away.
"I've never connected with a coach like that on the first day," he said. "I can't pinpoint one thing. Throughout the visit, he just stuck with me and we talked life in general and football, too."
Belk is the second in-state prospect in the 2018 class to commit to Clemson over the weekend following DB Derion Kendrick of South Pointe Saturday night. The Tigers now have five commitments for the 2018 class.
