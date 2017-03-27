George Diaz: Disney magic, pixie dust brought sports spotlight to Central Florida

The story of Mickey Mouse's infatuation in the business of kids and sports begins in the Disneyland cafeteria, and a quick power lunch sandwiched between a meeting of the Crips and the Bloods.
The year is 1993, and Reggie Williams, a former NFL star with the Cincinnati Bengals, is in Los Angeles visiting a college friend from Dartmouth. Williams was also in town working on an NFL youth-education initiative in response to the Rodney King riots in the area.
Williams was making a sponsorship pitch to Michael Eisner, then chairman and chief executive officer at Disney, when Eisner asked a question a bit off topic.
What would Williams do with a bunch of land designated as a kids-and-adults play place in Central Florida? Williams described a central meeting place in his hometown of Flint, Mich., and expanded on that riff, suggesting events like a marathon where participants could run through the various theme parks.
In a quick 12 minutes, Williams secured a fabulous job offer to run the place, along with a free lunch. But first he had to finish the business of establishing a truce between the Crips and the Bloods so the NFL could launch its project. Williams was blindfolded and taken to a secret location for a meeting with gangbangers, all heavily armed.
Together with Jim Brown, the former Cleveland Browns great, Williams was able to make peace in Los Angeles before making history in Central Florida at the Happiest Place on Earth.
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex turns 20 this week, a marvelous run that spans the globe of athletes of all ages, shapes and sizes. From the pint-sized Pop Warner kids to the gigantic presence of the late Muhammad Ali, the complex has welcomed everybody to play in its complex.
It just took a while to spruce things up after the inaugural meeting and make sure to clear the land and remove those pesky spiders and snakes and other creatures from the 220 acres of marshlands.
"I had never been to Walt Disney World. My parents did not put that on our vacation agenda," Williams said, "and I didn't grow up watching the Mickey Mouse Channel but I did know about kids. It had been my life's work and I knew sports was something that could be shared, even if it involved sports I did not play, showing equal passion for every single sport."
The complex officially launched March 28, 1997, with a spring-training game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. Williams, who retired in December 2007 because of serious health issues with his right leg, will return on Tuesday to throw out the first pitch in an exhibition game between the Braves and the Baltimore Orioles.
And, oh, the memories.
Tiger Woods hosted a golf clinic in April '97. The Harlem Globetrotters set their home base at the 5,000-seat field house on property, as did the AAU. Ali dropped by three times, including a day when they renamed one of the streets "Muhammad Ali Way." The Tampa Bay Bucs won their only Super Bowl title when they moved their training camp from Tampa to Disney in 2002.
"If you believe there is pixie dust at Walt Disney World, the Bucs are living proof of it," Williams said.
The Disney Magic involved putting the right people in place, from Williams - a former city council member in Cincinnati - to his point man, John Bisignano.
"We were a smart team that understood what we were there for - sports tourism," Bisignano said.
It was a genius idea: Make one of the premier vacation destinations for families also a place where the kiddos could compete in various sports in top-level facilities. College sports and pro teams became seamlessly ingrained in the mix.
"Let there be no doubt that the primary reason was to draw incremental attendance of families," Williams said, "and by doing that, our priority was to focus on the child's passion for competing. We had to create this concept of a travel destination for families of competing athletes."
Sprinkled with a side of pixie dust.
