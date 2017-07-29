Tara Sullivan: Mara makes it clear he intends to pay Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't going to be the NFL's highest-paid player. Let's get that out of the way right away. Unless he switches positions and starts throwing the ball, the Giants' wide receiver isn't going to get paid like a quarterback. He's a wide receiver. Maybe he's the best one in the NFL. He's most certainly in that discussion (credit to Atlanta's Julio Jones and Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown). But none of those three is going the threaten the number currently held by Oakland quarterback Derek Carr. That's just life in the NFL.
But by the time the Giants wrapped up their first day of training camp Friday, this much was clear: Beckham won't lead the league in dollars and cents, but he's on track to lead the Giants in big paydays.
"He deserves to get paid and we're going to pay him," team co-owner John Mara said. "It's just a question of when we enter into that contract and I don't have a timetable on it right now. I just don't feel like there's any need to rush into it. But he's going to end up getting paid."
Beckham made the distinction between highest-paid wide receiver and highest-paid player in a video posted Thursday to the website uninterrupted.com – "I believe that I will be, hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest paid, period," were his exact words – and after practice Friday, he answered a multitude of questions about why he felt the need to make his desire public.
"It's just goals and aspirations I have," he said, making it clear this is not a contract demand, or anything akin to a holdout.
But he did insist he is making a point for all players, particularly those who outperform rookie contracts. At $1.8 million this season and scheduled to earn $8.5 million next (the final year of his rookie deal), Beckham is playing far below his market value.
Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, selected one spot after Beckham in the first round of the 2014 draft, did not report to camp while attempting to renegotiate his contract.
"I really just came here to play football, be the very best I can be this year. If I have to go out another year and prove myself that's what you have to do. That's the position I'm in," Beckham said. "I can't sit here and worry about getting a contract, not getting a contract. Honestly, I really don't think about it.
"I'm 24 years old, I'm trying to play football until I can't play football anymore. I can't get caught up in taking days off and not playing."
While the overnight path to slamming Beckham as a distraction as his team opened camp, the truth is no one inside the walls of the Giants cared about what he said. And let's be honest, does he really have to explain a desire to make the most money he possibly can? Who wouldn't want to be the highest paid player in their chosen profession?
"I'm not bothered by it at all. It sounds like it could be right," Eli Manning said. "I don't get involved in other people's contracts. Whenever that comes up I hope he gets a good one."
Said Mara: "It really doesn't matter. Listen, that's a great goal to have. I don't have a problem with him saying that. I think probably every player wants to be the highest paid player in the game. I'm not going to lose any sleep over that."
Clearly, Beckham has made his peace with drawing a media spotlight he's long professed to dislike, deliberately bringing on a discussion he has said many times he would rather not have, consciously drawing heat when he repeatedly expresses frustration with the way he is portrayed by the media.
But here's the thing. He can battle with the media all he wants – that truly has little impact on his standing with his teammates, who love his talent, love his personality, love his intensity, love the impact and effect he has both in the locker room and on the field.
They, like him, understand the urgency to every professional contract, knowing how tenuous life in the brutal NFL world is, how one injury can steal that life-changing payday in an instant.
But Beckham would be wise to think about his relationship with fans, which to this point, has been as special and enduring as any Giant star in recent memory. Listening to teammate Weston Richburg on Monday provided a powerful reminder of that, when the Giants' center gushed about Beckham's visit with young cancer-stricken Jayron Ponce, the 9-year-old Texas boy whom Richburg and his family befriended.
"The fact that Odell took time out of his schedule, which I'm sure is busier than any of us can even imagine, was really cool to see," Richburg said. "It speaks volumes to the kind of person Odell is."
Mara was similarly passionate. "We're not asking him to prove anything," Mara said. "He's a very smart young man, a very talented player. One of the things I've said about him before is he does so many wonderful things off the field nobody knows about. He's somebody that we want here for a long time."
But fans can turn quickly, and when athletes start framing their worth with dollar signs over championships, that door swings wide open. Beckham's singular skills, his speed, his one-handed acrobatics, his strength, his work ethic, those are traits fans have come to love, buying his jersey in droves, earning him lucrative endorsement contracts and high-profile social standing. They want to love him. What he said Thursday runs the risk of tempering that love, of pushing fans to complain more about Beckham's disappearing act in last season's playoff loss, when his multiple drops after an infamous Miami boat trip left him punching a postgame Green Bay wall in frustration, than gush about the historic numbers he's amassed across three NFL seasons.
But we'd be just as wise to remember Beckham used the word "hopefully" when talking about the money. If you watch the video, he's relatively quiet and contemplative about it, not standing on a chair pounding his chest, demanding Mara and Jerry Reese open their checkbooks. He's got an opinion, and he's not afraid to share it.
"If I talk it's a distraction, if I don't talk it's a distraction, so what am I supposed to do?" he said. "So I'm going to speak my mind, I'm going to say how I feel, I'm going to answer pretty much whatever you have to ask and that's just it. Everybody in that locker room knows what's going on, they know why I'm here, they know I have nothing but love for them, that I've got their back no matter what and it's the same the other way around. There's nothing really that can get between me and my team."
