Ed Bouchette: 'Retiring' a Steeler can mean different things

Another player joined the "Retire a Steeler" honor roll this past week when Santonio Holmes finally called it quits three years after he stopped playing in the NFL and eight years after he stopped playing for the Steelers.
It has become somewhat of a trend for players who leave one team and play elsewhere to return years later to "retire" with the team they apparently enjoyed playing for the most.
In one way, it's hokey; in another it does not hurt anyone. It helps celebrate a former player and it – momentarily, at least – can help fans and the team forget things such as anthem issues, water-cooler battery, complaints about not running the ball enough and losing twice to heavy underdogs.
Technically, they do not "retire a Steeler" because there is no contract involved. For the Steelers to actually have signed Holmes to a one-day contract, they would have had to cut someone from their 53-man roster. They could do so in the offseason and truly make someone retire as a Steeler by simply adding him to their 90-man roster for a day. While other teams have done that, the Steelers never have.
Quarterback Mike Tomczak was the first to want to "retire" a Steeler and the only one we know whose request was rejected. His 15-year playing career actually ended with the Steelers in 1999, his seventh with them. He asked to sign a one-day contract with them at training camp in 2001 but they declined, citing salary-cap implications. Undeterred, Tomczak held a press conference in one of the dorms at Saint Vincent College.
Among other players who were embraced in their "retire a Steeler" efforts was another quarterback, Kordell Stewart. Like Holmes, his announcement came in the same press room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and like Holmes, he waited a while. He "retired a Steeler" in 2012, 10 years after he last played for them and seven years after his career ended in 2005 with the Ravens. Stewart said he did so because he wanted "closure."
In a more unique manner later that year, four others "retired a Steeler" in one ceremony at training camp in 2012. It came during the annual night practice at Latrobe Stadium when the observance was held beforehand for Joey Porter, Aaron Smith, Willie Parker and Marvel Smith. All but Aaron Smith, cut by the team earlier in 2012, last played for the Steelers years previously.
There have been other Steelers retirements that did not necessarily go as planned.
James Harrison's was the most famous. He announced his retirement in that same press room two days before the Steelers opened the 2014 regular season, after his career "ended" with a one-year stint in Cincinnati. Three weeks later, the Steelers signed him for real after an injury to Jarvis Jones. Harrison now is in his fourth season post-retirement playing for the Steelers.
Mike Webster had a similar experience. He retired after 15 years with the Steelers following the 1988 season. The Kansas City Chiefs hired him as an assistant coach for 1989. However, realizing Webby was better than any center they had, they persuaded him – or the other way around – to suit up and play. He did just that, starting all 16 games at center for K.C. in 1989 and then seven more for them in 1990 before he finally did retire.
There also were unceremonious retirements of Steelers greats. Heath Miller declined a press conference and merely issued a written statement early in 2016. Troy Polamalu held a press conference for one when he called reporter Jim Wexell and told him he was through early in 2015. Chuck Noll cut L.C. Greenwood during training camp in 1982, and that was that for the one-time Hall of Fame finalist.
But the one who may deserve the "retire a Steeler" press conference treatment long after he left the team to play elsewhere? Franco Harris.
The Steelers cut him during their 1984 training camp, which he did not attend because of a contract dispute. He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks and played in eight games before they, too, cut him during that season, his 13th in the NFL. Harris gained the final 170 of his 12,120 rushing yards in those weeks with the Seahawks.
He has been warmly embraced by the Steelers and vice versa through the years and still makes his home in Pittsburgh. But if there is anyone who should be given the "retire a Steeler" treatment, it is him. And after that, they should have a ceremony for Rod Woodson.
