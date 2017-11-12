Panthers QB Cam Newton presents unique challenge for Dolphins' defense

Kiko Alonso didn't even need to hear the question. The Miami Dolphins' weakside linebacker stopped the reporter before the words could even come out.
"You're going to ask me what are the challenges of defending a dual-threat quarterback," Alonso said of the defense's major focal point for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers (6-3).
That's an important question considering Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn't just use his arm to carve up defenses. The Panthers utilize Newton's legs as a major weapon that has help the offense convert first downs, and score 52 rushing touchdowns in the past six and a half seasons.
"It's difficult because you always have to worry about him scrambling. They have built in runs for him. He's a big athlete so it's a ton of different stuff you've got to be ready for," said Alonso, whose 51 tackles ranks him second on the team. "They run the zone-read with him so we've got to be ready for that."
Newton is 93 yards away from becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to rush for 4,000 yards, joining Michael Vick (6,109 yards), Randall Cunningham (4,928) and Steve Young (4,239).
Last week, Newton led the Panthers in rushing for a fourth consecutive game after finishing the win over Atlanta with a season-high 86 rushing yards and one touchdown run.
Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said that containing Newton will be as much of a mental challenge as it will be a physical one because his defenders will need to be disciplined with their assignments.
"He's a unique athlete, really unique probably due to his size," Burke said about Newton, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. "Every play you have to be on point with who has the dive? Who has the quarterback? What are we showing them? All our calls have to be able to match up with all the elements of the run game."
When they don't that's when Newton typically makes defenses pay.
Newton's been successful moving the chains with his legs since entering the NFL in 2011 seeing as how 305 of his 758 career rushes have produced a first down.
The Dolphins have annually faced an athletic quarterback the past few years because Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo's starter, is in the division. But Newton's on a completely different level.
The last time Newton played the Dolphins he completed 19 of 38 passes, throwing for 174 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also gained 51 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on seven carries.
"Speed is everything in this game. We have to purse him well. We have to shadow him. He's a prime-time quarterback," linebacker Lawrence Timmons said of Newton, who has been selected to three Pro Bowls, and was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2015, which was the season he led Carolina to the Super Bowl.
Newton, who possesses a pedestrian 78.4 passer rating this season because of the 11 interceptions he's thrown in eight games, has rushed for at least 500 yards in five of his six NFL seasons and joins Cunningham and Vick, who did it six each, as the only quarterbacks with five or more 500-yard rushing seasons in their career.
Containing Newton will be every defender's responsibility.
Miami's defensive line must emphasize containment because a scrambling Newton is a dangerous weapon. And then the tough part is to get him down when they make contact.
"The main goal is to get back there, and once you get back there get the ball on the ground," pass rusher Cameron Wake said. "Whether it's a quarterback who is mobile or stationary, sacks are difficult (to get) no matter what. You just got to focus in."
One of Miami's linebackers will be responsible for spying Newton on every given play, and their toughest job comes on the read-option runs, where the quarterback decides if he's going to hand it off or run with the ball.
And the Dolphins secondary must stick with their receivers longer, preventing broken plays Newton often delivers when he escapes the pocket.
"When you play this offense you have to be very sound at what you're doing," head coach Adam Gase said. "When you're not, you can get gashed pretty bad."
Comments