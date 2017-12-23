More Videos

Football

Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney turns ‘trash’ talk into special Christmas donation

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

December 23, 2017 08:28 AM

HOUSTON, TEXAS

Jadeveon Clowney has taken “trash” talk to a whole new level.

The former South Carolina Gamecock football star turned Houston Texan found himself the target of trolling Jacksonville Jaguar fans after he called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles “trash.”

In return, Jacksonville fans delivered literal trash cans to Clowney, multiple outlets, including Sports Illustrated, reported.

Clowney, though, turned trash into treasure, so to speak, by filling those trash cans and “an entire truck” with toys to donate to a Houston homeless shelter.

“Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG!” Clowney said in a tweet Friday. “It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure#merrychristmas.”

The Texans also tweeted a video of Clowney delivering the toys to the Mission of Yahweh women’s and children’s shelter with the seasonally appropriate hashtag #ClowneyClaus.

