Panthers issue short injury report to start 2016 season

The Carolina Panthers are relatively healthy according to their first injury report of the 2016 season.
Carolina has only three players on the report from Monday’s practice. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler, linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Dean Marlowe were all limited at practice.
Butler, the team’s first-round draft pick, injured his hand during practice and will be monitored. Klein has been sidelined with a back injury for more than a week, though Rivera said the linebacker did more than expected during practice.
And Marlowe is continuing to work his way back from a hamstring pull. Monday marked four weeks since he injured his hamstring, and he said he will return to game action by the Week 2 home game against San Francisco if he can’t play Thursday.
