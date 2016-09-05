Panthers LB Luke Kuechly sees confidence in Broncos’ QB Trevor Siemian

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly is known to spend a lot of late nights at Bank of America Stadium looking at tape of opposing teams and players.
But there’s not much NFL tape on Denver Broncos second-year quarterback Trevor Siemian, whose only regular-season snap was a kneel-down last season. Even so, Kuechly doesn’t expect to dust off any college tape of Siemian at Northwestern.
“No, I probably won’t go that far back,” Kuechly said Monday. “I think we’ve got enough tape to kind of see what he does.”
Siemian, named the Broncos’ starter last week, who was the 250th overall pick (out of 256 total) in last year’s draft. The 6-3, 220-pounder threw for 285 yards in the preseason, with one touchdown, two interceptions and a passer rating of 70.4.
Kuechly said he saw a certain level of poise from the player that Broncos coach Gary Kubiak picked to replace Peyton Manning.
“I think he’s confident. He’s smart. He doesn’t appear like he’s a guy that gets rattled easily. He looks very comfortable,” Kuechly said. “That’s something as a quarterback that’s good to have. For us we’re going to have to do a good job making him as uncomfortable as we can.”
