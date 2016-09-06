Panthers will take an emergency safety to Denver, but Carolina in good health overall

The NFL changed the reporting procedures for injury reports this season, but it shouldn’t affect the Panthers this week.
The NFL eliminated the “probable” designation because it said 95 percent of players listed as such ended up playing.
The only Panthers player whose status is in question for Thursday’s game at Denver is backup free safety Dean Marlowe, who was limited Tuesday for the second day in a row.
Marlowe partially tore his right hamstring early in training camp and missed about a month of practice. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Marlowe will make the trip to Denver, as will practice squad safety Marcus Ball.
“We’re going to take an emergency safety just in case,” Rivera said. “If something were to happen, Marcus Ball would be that guy.”
The other two players on the injury report – rookie defensive tackle Vernon Butler and linebacker A.J. Klein – were full participants Tuesday.
Butler, a first-round pick from Louisiana Tech, dislocated his ring finger Monday but didn’t wear protection on it Tuesday. Klein has been dealing with a back issue.
