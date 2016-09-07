Panthers at Broncos: 5 bold predictions

Jonathan and Jacki Sullins, whose 3-year-old son Harlan died in 2014 from a rare brain tumor, are asking more people to "go gold" and get the word out about pediatric cancers during Childhood Cancer Month in September.
Thousands braved the heat at the Clover Community Park Saturday for the fifth annual Butts and Bluegrass Festival, where 14 teams competed for titles such as "Best Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butts." Vendors began cooking pork as early as Friday morning and started serving at 10 a.m. Saturday. For many of the competitors, the barbecue was sold out by noon. Money raised at the event will go to the Clover Area Assistance Center.
Andrea McConaughy of Fort Mill underwent a heart transplant 20 years ago and is one of a small handful of women who were able to have a child after the surgery. McConaughy's son Andrew is now 14 years old.