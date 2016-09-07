Panthers backup S Dean Marlowe doubtful to play vs. Broncos

After a relatively healthy preseason, the Panthers enter the Week 1 game against Denver with only backup safety Dean Marlowe as the only player in real doubt for the season opener.
Marlowe is listed as doubtful for Thursday night’s game, which means that he is unlikely to play due to a hamstring pull that has sidelined him for more than four weeks.
Marlowe is the backup to Tre Boston at free safety. But the Panthers will still have safety/nickel cornerback Colin Jones active, and Boston and Coleman can play the two safety spots.
Carolina will take practice squad safety Marcus Ball on the trip with them, but it would likely take another injury or illness in the safety group for the Panthers to make room on the 53-man roster for him.
Linebacker A.J. Klein (back) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hand) are questionable for the game.
This year the NFL has done away with the probable designation in the injury report since almost every player listed as probable in years past eventually played in the game. Now the lowest injury designation is questionable, which can be vague since it means only that there is a question of whether or not the player will play.
