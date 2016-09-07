Carolina Panthers select captains for the 2016 season

All of the Carolina Panthers’ captains get to keep their patches from last season.
The Panthers announced Wednesday that their six captains are the same as last year.
Linebacker Thomas Davis leads the way with his sixth consecutive year of being a captain. He’s followed by fourth-year captains Cam Newton, Ryan Kalil and Luke Kuechly and third-year captains Greg Olsen and Charles Johnson.
The votes were taken by members of the team and tallied this week.
Davis will likely retain the honor of calling the coin flip at away games. Last year he always called tails, including in Super Bowl 50.
Comments