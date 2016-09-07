Q&A: Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson

Ten questions about life off the field with Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson.
Q. So I saw you this spring at Mike Tolbert’s charity golf tournament. How’s your golf game right now?
A. “Oh it’s terrible. Just terrible. Golf is hard. There’s a lot of things I have to learn. But I’ll pick it up, probably after the season.”
Q. When’s the last time you played?
A. “I don’t know. April probably. I have no idea.”
Q. At your best, what were you shooting?
A. “I don’t even know. I just went out there and went to play for fun. I don’t know golf or that whole shooting and stuff. I just went out there to have fun. That’s my main concern.”
Q. I know Nike had sent you your clubs and a bag. Had you had your own set of clubs before that?
A. “No. I had never even considered getting into golf until I got here and heard everyone was playing golf. So I was like all right let me try.”
Q. So you’re into basketball as well. Everyone in this locker room swears they’re a good basketball player, yourself included. Have you played with any of these guys in here?
A. “Yeah. Philly (Brown) is good. Tre Boston is good actually. T.D. (Thomas Davis) is good. So is Luke (Kuechly). We have a lot of good athletes out here. And I can shoot.”
Q. T.D. got his Jordan Brand deal. Not many NFL players have that. Are you a little envious of that?
A. “No. Not at all. He earned it. I’m a Nike guy right now. He still shares the love.”
Q. Have people been asking him for Jordan gear?
A. “Not really. He’s a kind person. He’ll just come hand us something. That’s the kind of person he is. We don’t really beg for anything. That’s the kind of teammate he is.”
Q. Cam Newton swears he’s a good basketball player. Have you ever played with him?
A. “I’ve never played with Cam before. I don’t know if he’s good or not.”
Q. I know you’re from Sacramento. Who’s your favorite NBA team?
A. “The Kings, man! We’re rebuilding. We are rebuilding.”
Q. Yeah well that can be said every year for the past couple of years.
A. “We are rebuilding. Don’t worry. We’ll be back on top.”
